Today Yung Gravy Net Worth stands at 2 million dollars due to his diligent work. Continue reading to learn more about Yung Gravy.

Yung Gravy is a 26-year-old American rapper and songwriter. Through his work, Yung has made a name for himself and is also known as ‘Lil Streamer’ or ‘Mr. Butter.’

Early Life of Yung Gravy

Mathew Raymond Hauri was born on March 19th, 1996, in Rochester, Minnesota. He is professional name is Yung Gravy. His father, Peter Johannes Hauri, was a known insomnia psychologist, and his mother was Cynthia Cleveland. The gravy was an only child and lost his father at the mere age of 16.

What is Vince McMahon’s WWE Net Worth

Yung went to Mayo High School, and later on, after graduating, he attended the University of Wisconsin. He graduated with a degree in marketing in 2017. During his college years, Yung’s interest in music, especially in rapping, increased, and he started rapping. As a result, he took part in various parties and social gatherings and performed there. Soon his career as a rapper took off.

An interesting fact about Yung is that he holds dual nationality of Switzerland and America due to the swiss nationality of his father.

What is Yung Gravy Net Worth?

Yung Gravy net worth will surprise you for sure. This hardworking rapper currently has a net worth of 2 million dollars. He is one of the most highly paid rappers in America. His tracks like one thot 2 Thot Red Thot Blue Thot and others are the major reason behind his success. Yung Gravy net worth of 2 million dollars is a result of his hit music, album sales and live performances.

Yung Gravy Net Worth – Salary/ Annual income

Yung’s monthly salary is estimated to be around 50,000 dollars. He mostly earns through his albums and performances. Furthermore, brand promotions and his YouTube channel also contribute to his earnings. His annual income is over $300,000.

India’s Gautam Adani Is Now The World’s Fourth Richest Following Bill Gates

Personal Life

Yung Gravy’s personal life is shrouded in mystery as he keeps it hidden from the tabloids. Not much is known about his relationships, which could partly be due to the fact that he is currently single. He does not have a girlfriend, wife or kids, but he has had a serious long-term relationship in the past, whose details are not well-known.

Career

Yung’s career began back in 2016 when he used the app sound cloud as a medium to upload his music. The praise his debut single, Karen, received from a huge audience came as a shock. This was when he decided to take his rapping career seriously. Since then, he has released many mix tapes and singles.

SpotemGottem Net Worth, Height , Wiki, Age, Real Name, Bio, GF & More

Gravy’s music is a mixture of old and soulful content from the 1950s and 60s with a chunk of funk. At the same time, the turning point of his career was his album Mr. Clean which came out in 2016. It was an immense hit, and 11 million spins on SoundCloud is proof of that.

Gravy now has seven extended plays, one mix tape and three studio albums.

Meanwhile, here are some of the hit songs by Yung Gravy:

Betty (Get Money)

Mr. Clean

Whip a Tesla

1 Thot 2 Thot Red Thot Blue

Welcome To Chilis

Oops

Shining On My Ex

The Boys Are Back in Town

Magic

Interesting facts about Yung Gravy

Yung’s astrological sign is Pisces.

Sensational and Gasonova are his highest charting albums which came 52 on a billboard.

Clancy Brett, Daddy Aioli, Lil streamer, Yung gravy and Mr. Butterworth are all his nicknames.

He has worked with several well-known artists like Chief Keef. Bobby raps, Lil Wayne, Ski Mask, The Slump God and Young Dolph.

He is 204.5cm tall.

He has green eyes.

The YouTube channel of Yung gravy has 1,370,000 subscribers.

Dave Ramsey Net Worth 2022

Yung gravy net worth of $2 million is just the beginning of his success. This talented rapper has a long way to go, and for sure, his net worth will keep on increasing as a result of his hard work.