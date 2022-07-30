Dave Ramsey Net Worth 2022

Dave Ramsey is famous, and chances are high that you might have heard about him from one source or another. The simple reason is he enjoys plenty of professions. He is not only a personal finance personality and a radio show host but also an author and a businessman too. Dave Ramsey, now 61, has enjoyed a successful career. It is the reason why Dave Ramsey net worth is high and also an interest of many. You are at the right place if you are wondering what Dave Ramsey’s net worth is. We are here to throw light on it.

Dave Ramsey Career

Before knowing about Dave Ramsey net worth, it is important to have a look at his career. To begin with, he ran into bankruptcy back in 1988. After that, he steadily began his journey of financial recovery. After the successful financial recovery, he started offering financial advice. However, his financial advice was limited to the couple who attended his local church. Later, he founded a financial counseling service. It was the beginning of an increase in Dave Ramsey net worth. Soon after, he further self-published his book, Financial Peace.

After his popularity, he also started hosting radio shows, and in his “The Dave Ramsey Show”, he talked about financial advice. Later, he also started selling financial courses in video format. This contributed highly to Dave Ramsey net worth. Further, he had a financial column in the Gannett newspaper.

In 2019, he renamed The Lampo Group, his first financial counseling service Ramsey Solutions. In total, he has written five books for adults and six books for children. Three of his adult books managed to become New York best sellers. Now that we know about his career, it’s time to have a look at Dave Ramsey net worth.

Dave Ramsey Net Worth

According to reports, Dave Ramsey net worth is around $200 million. In addition to his financial advising income sources, he has many other sources too. For instance, the value of his real estate holding is $150. Further, his radio program that airs on Sirius XM and IHeartRadio and goes by the name “The Ramsey Show” enjoys more than 18 million listeners weekly.

Also, the Ramsey Shows run across the U.S. and Canada, and that too in more than 500 radio channels. We have already discussed that he is an author. Here is a list of a few of his books:

The Financial Peace Planner

The Total Money Makeover

Dave Ramsey’s Complete Guide To Money

The Legacy Journey

EntreLeadership

Smart Money Smart Kids

Dave Ramsey: Personal Life

Let us now dig deeper to find more about his personal life. Ramsey is a Christian and considers himself a conservative. He married Sharon in 1982, and the couple had three children together. All of his three children now work for Ramsey Solutions. His professional career enjoys much success because of his studies. He has a finance and real estate degree from The University of Tennessee.

By the time he was 26, he was a millionaire. At that time, it hit him that many people were struggling financially, and that is why he published his first book that goes with the title, “The Financial Peace”. He had a custom-built home in Nashville; he recently sold it for $10.2 million. According to reports, he has another house in the same place, so he decided to sell this house.

Criticism

However, it is not that Dave Ramsey has earned only glory in his professional life. In fact, he has received his fair share of criticism. Many critics have pointed out that most of his financial advice runs on one-size-fits-all. His financial advice disregards the income disparities amongst the people and the experiences of financial emergencies.

Irrespective of the criticism, he has always remained a popular figure in the finance world. It has successfully contributed to Dave Ramsey’s net worth.

