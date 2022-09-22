Kelsey Asbille is an American actress and model who rose to fame following her role in the popular drama series One Tree Hill. As of 2022, Kelsey Asbille net worth stands at 3 million dollars. Let us look at how this talented actress is making waves within the industry.

Kelsey Asbille Biography and Early Life

Kelsey Asbille Chow was born in Columbia, South Carolina, on 9th September 1991. She is currently 31 years old, and her height is 5 feet 7 inches. Her father is Chinese, Dr. James Chow, and her mother is American, Jean Chow. In 2010, Kelsey expressed her desire to become fluent in Mandarin due to her Chinese heritage. Kelsey always stayed true to her identity, and her television roles would always be a “part Cherokee” character.

The One Tree Hill actress attended Hammond School in Columbia, SC. She currently lives in Los Angeles and spends much of her time in New York City. Chow received a degree in human rights from Columbia University.

Acting Career

Kelsey showed an interest in acting from a very young age. She performed in some community theatre plays and gained her early acting experience. Chow landed her first acting role in One Tree Hill, -a popular drama series. In the show, she portrayed the recurring character of Gigi Silveri from 2005 to 2009. She was only 13 years old at that time.

In 2008, the young actress also made a guest appearance on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. Further, she also starred in the Disney movie Den Brother.

Chow co-starred in Disney XD’s Pair of Kings as Mikayla. She played this character from 2010-2013. Kelsey also landed herself a minor role in The Amazing Spider-Man in 2012. Through this role, she also landed herself a role in the feature film Run.

Chow also appeared in Hayley Kiyoko’s song, Girls Like Girls, in 2015. The same year she also had a recurring role as Tracy Stewart on season 5 of the famous fantasy drama show Teen Wolf.

Chow appeared in Fargo, Yellowstone, and Wind River in recent years. For these television shows, her screen credits show her as Kelsey Asbille. However, before these, her credits would name her Kelsey Chow.

Kelsey Asbille Net Worth

Although the gorgeous actress has been in the industry for almost two decades, she mostly appeared in minor roles. Regardless, she managed to make decent earnings for herself throughout her career. As of recently, Kelsey Asbille net worth is $3 million.

Kelsey Asbille Salary

Apart from acting, Asbille is also a model. Although, most of her earnings come from her acting roles. Unfortunately, as of now, there is little to no information available regarding her yearly income. We only know her net worth as of 2022.

Boyfriend and Love Life

Although her career does bring her into the limelight, Kelsey managed to keep a large part of her personal life separate. As a result, there is no public information on the 31-year-old actress’s love life. All we know for sure is that she is not married. Beyond that, we do not know whether she is dating or currently single.

Although according to sources, she dated Hutch Dano in 2009. The pair soon broke up, and in 2011 she dated Ethan Peck. This relationship did not last too long, either. In 2012 the Pair of Kings actress briefly dated William Moseley. Beyond this, there is not much known regarding her love life.