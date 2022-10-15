Tom Brady Net Worth 2022

Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr. or popularly known as Tom Brady is regarded as the greatest quarterback of all time who never fails to surprise the larger audience with his outstanding talent in the field – marking himself as the NFL’s biggest draft steal to becoming one of the highest paid athletes in the whole world says in itself how much he is in demand for. His natural athletic endowments have paved the way for huge amounts of money to come in his direction, and that have subsequently left people wondering about Tom Brady net worth.

In light of the recent events, where Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen (Brazilian model) potential divorce is set to happen anytime soon, the talk about money has become even more important – as it may or may not affect Tom Brady net worth one way or another. Making fans further curious about Tom Brady net worth amid the said wealthiest couple divorce rumors.

Curious to know more? Well, fear not! Here are all the details that you need to know about Tom Brady and his net worth.

Who is Tom Brady?

Tom Brady is an American football quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the National Football League (NFL), a great spokesman as well as a flourishing entrepreneur.

Before delving into the details concerning Tom Brady net worth, it is necessary to have a brief overview about his personal and professional background to understand how did he get to the place he is in today:

Personal Background:

Tom Brady’s full name is Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr.

He was born on August 3, 1977, in San Mateo, California as the only son and fourth child of Galynn Patricia and Thomas Brady Sr.

He came from a Catholic yet athletic family, that consequently led to him having a keen interest in sports from a very young age.

Seeing that in the 1980s, he was not only a regular attendee at San Francisco 49ers games because he was an ardent fan of quarterback Joe Montana, but he also attended the 1981 NFC Championship at just the age of four.

Not to mention the fact that the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics also had a huge impact on him as he grew up idolizing the two teams.

Angeles Lakers Boston Celtics Later on, he even goes on to attend football camp, where he gets trained by the camp counsellor and future NFL/AFL quarterback Tony Graziani.

His interest in sports remained when he was in San Mateo’s Junipero Serra High, where he played football, baseball, and basketball. Also, he was famous for being one of the best players in his high school.

During his senior years, he began sending highlight tapes to different college coaches in hopes of getting recruited.

After graduating, he ended up playing college football at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999.

Professional Background:

In his early college career, he was only the backup quarterback behind future NFL QB Brian Griese for the first two years.

He did struggle to get his chance to play in the beginning, but later on, he began to start every game of the 1998 and 1999 seasons – leading Michigan to win 20 out of 25 games since he became their starter.

However, things changed for good for Tom Bardy as he got drafted in the sixth round of the 2000 draft as the 199th pick by the New England Patriots.

Subsequently, giving him the title of NFL’s draft greatest “steal” as he plays a huge role in helping the New England Patriots to create a dynasty during the first twenty seasons he spent with them – as he led the team to 17 AFC East titles.

In March 2020, Tom Brady revealed that he was moving from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Besides that, Brady has achieved a lot during his career:

He has won 246 regular season games and 35 postseason games – a total of 280 wins.

He holds a .766 winning percentage – the highest among NFL quarterbacks who have started 100 games.

He is the only NFL quarterback to win 200 regular season games.

While on the other hand, his 35 postseason victories are more than twice those of any other quarterback.

Not to mention the fact that also the only NFL quarterback to win all 16 regular season games.

In 2021, he became one of four quarterbacks to defeat all 32 NFL teams too.

He has been named league MVP three times in 2007, 2010, and 2017.

He also got named Male Athlete of the Year in 2007 – the third NFL player to receive the award, out of which another one happens to be his idol, Joe Montana.

Other than that, Brady and Montana are the only players to win multiple NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP awards.

What is Tom Brady Net Worth in 2022?

Going through his personal and professional background, you probably might have wondered that since he has gathered this much success over the years, Tom Brady net worth might be a lot, right? Well, you are not wrong, dear readers, as the said forty-five years old NFL’s star player has some big bucks in his pockets!

So, get ready to get your mind blown to bits and pieces for what I am about to tell you about:

Tom Brady net worth is reportedly $250 Million USD dollars in total.

With roughly earning $30 Million USD dollars every year, to be precise.

Yes, you read that quite right and to be honest with you all, it does not come as a surprise at all, as his athletic aptitude has made it crystal clear that he is worth a lot of money.

How much did Tom Brady make during the 20 Seasons with the New England Patriots?

Agree with or not, Tom Brady’s time with the New England Patriots did provide him with an opportunity to establish himself as a high-paying NFL player and most definitely acted as a contributing factor in increasing Tom Brady net worth.

Even though he began his career with a three years contract for a total of 866,500 dollars worth with a $38,500 signing bonus:

His salary reached seven figures after he led the New England Patriots to their very first Super Bowl win in 2002.

Not to mention the fact that,

Over the course of twenty seasons with the New England Patriots, he has earned a whopping 253.2 Million dollars.

Surprisingly enough, he could have earned even more than that from the Patriots! Considering the Business Insider estimates in March 2020:

Tom Brady actually sacrificed at least 60 Million dollars during those twenty seasons.

60 Million dollars It was done for the purpose of freeing up money for the New England Portraits to pay other players of the team so that they can build its Super Bowl-winning rosters.

How much Tampa Bay Buccaneers Paid Tom Brady to Join them in 2020?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed Tom Brady for a contract that is worth a minimum of 50 Million dollars over two years.

Which, more or less, means that:

He will earn a base salary of more than 15 Million dollars.

15 Million dollars. As well as a 10 Million dollars roster bonus each year.

Not only that,

If his performance is great and he hits various milestones (for what he is famous for), the contract promises to even pay him as much as $60 Million.

Besides that,

The New England Patriots were even offering him a higher contract that he apparently turned down because it was not fully guaranteed.

As per ESPN,

Tom Brady has also raked up $500,000 for making it to the playoffs.

up $500,000 Additionally, he was given an extra 500,000 dollars for each of his two recent wins against the Saints and the Packers.

Although he did decide to retire at the end of the 2021-22 NFL season, it was short-lived as he opted to come back for another season – mainly because he will have to give the Tampa Bay Buccaneers franchise $16 Million back if he leaves in the middle of the contract.

How much is Tom Brady’s Contract with Fox Sports?

As per a reliable source, Tom Brady had apparently signed a ten-year worth $375 Million dollars deal to join the Fox Sports broadcasting booth for NFL games after he announced his retirement – which means that he will be receiving $37.5 Million a yearly income.

Making the said deal as not the largest contract signed in sportscasting history but will also allow Tom Brady to gain twice as much from quarterbacks turned commentators: Tony Romo and Troy Aikman.

Did Tom Brady Net Worth Increase Due to His Endorsement Earnings?

Even though the majority of his earnings come from his annual NFL’s income, between 2000 – 2019, he earned over 150 Million dollars from endorsements only.

The said rate has increased during the past few years as he has literally thrived on making huge money from endorsements that has also affected his net worth too – seeing that from the year of 2021 to the year of 2022, his net worth figures has changed from being $180 Million to$250 Million.

Tom Brady and Wife Gisele Bündchen Real Estate Properties:

Tom Brady married the Brazilian model “Gisele Bündchen” on February 26, 2009, in an intimate Catholic ceremony in Santa Monica, California – having two children together; a son, Benjamin Rein Brady, born in December 2009, and a daughter, Vivian Lake Brady, born in December 2012.

However, it seems like their marital woes have no end, as they are now seemingly thinking about divorce and consulting their divorce lawyers for guidance (probably about the division of property?)

Even though both are quite wealthy on their own, and his wife even has a separate net worth ($400 Million)that is double than his 2022 worth, they also happen to have a shared net worth of 650 Million dollars.

Thus, the divorce is going to put a lot of things at stake apparently and considering that at present, they have at least own four properties that they bought together:

A house at the Yellowstone Resort in Montana worth 30 million dollars.

A 3.5 million dollars apartment in New York City

A home in Costa Rica worth 6 million dollars.

A $17 million mansion in Miami’s Indian Creek Island.

More or less means that there is a lot to discuss and sort things out.

How much is Tom Brady Net Worth?

Tom Brady net worth is approximately $250 Million USD dollars in 2022.

Hope you got answer to all your queries about Tom Brady net worth.

