Are you wondering if Joshua Bassett Gay? Well, you have come across the right platform. You will find the answer to your question in this article. So continue reading to find out.

Who is Joshua Bassett?

Joshua Bassett is a 21-year-old actor and singer as well as a songwriter. He was born in Oceanside, California, in the year 2000. His parents are Laura and Taylor Bassett.

From an early age, Josuha became part of the industry. He joined musical theatre at the age of 7, and since then, his love for music has only grown more. Later on, he started his acting career as well. Joshua is best known for his role in High School Musical: The Musical Series as Rickey Bowne.

Who is Charli Dating?

Eiza González Boyfriends: Check Actresses Dating History!

Is Joshua Bassett Gay?

The sexuality of Joshua Bassett has been a hot topic lately. The reason behind this gossip was the latest interview of Joshua with clever news. In the interview, Joshua was casually complimenting the famous singer and actor Harry Styles. He said that he finds Harry Styles cool, charming and hot. Furthermore, he added that this might be his coming-out video.

His exact statement was: “I think he’s a nice guy.” “What I admire about Harry Styles is that he’s a very classy man and he’s very well-rounded,” he continued. “He’s cool; he’s just cool…who doesn’t think Harry Styles is cool? Also, he’s hot, you know?… He’s very charming too. Lots of things.” “This is also my coming out video”, I guess.

The video created an uproar among his fans. Some were happy for him, and some were confused because it was not clear if Joshua was serious or just joking.

To clear up the confusion, Bassett went on Instagram and sent an encouraging message saying people should love who they want to love without any labels. Moreover, in an interview with GQ, he mentioned that he is against the coming-out culture because he thinks it is not necessary. He said, ‘people are welcome to have boxes if they want them.’

“Sometimes your letter changes, sometimes you try a different one, other times you realize you’re not what you thought you were, or maybe you always knew,” Basset said. “All of these can be true. I’m happy to be a part of the LGBTQ+ community because they embrace all.”

So basically, he meant he does not want to label his sexuality, and he is open to love like a free spirit.

What Is Sara Lee’s Cause Of Death?

Is Miranda Lambert Pregnant?

Some Frequently Asked Questions About Joshua Bassett

What is Joshua Bassett’s zodiac sign?

According to his birth date, he is a Capricorn.

Is Joshua Bassett gay?

He is a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

Does Joshua play multiple instruments?

Yes, He knows how to play piano, guitar and drums.

How many siblings does Joshua have?

Joshua is a brother to five sisters.

Sara Lee Net Worth at the Time of Death

What are some of Joshua’s famous albums?