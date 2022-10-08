Miranda Lambert has always been under the spotlight since starting her career at a young age. People have loved learning everything about the country singer and her personal life. And now that she has been happily married for three years to Brendan McLoughlin, everyone is wondering is Miranda Lambert pregnant. They want to know how many months she is into her pregnancy and whether she is ready for this next phase of her life. So, continue reading and find out the answer is Miranda Lambert pregnant.

Miranda Lambert Ready to Have Children

Miranda has been a stepmother to her husband’s 3-year-old son Landon. Her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, had this son with ex Kaihla Rettinger just a few days before the duo met.

After three years of marriage, the couple is ready to expand their family and have children. A source close to the American singer said the following back in February 2022.

“[Miranda] has recently started trying to get pregnant. She and Brendan decided after their third wedding anniversary, they would start trying.”

Is Miranda Lambert Pregnant?

The 38-year-old singer is not pregnant, as she does not have a visible baby bump. She has also not confirmed being pregnant, nor any source close to her has said anything regarding it. Hence everything you hear about her being pregnant is just speculation and rumors.

Miranda Lambert Husband

The Pistol Annies actress first married Blake Shelton in 2011. However, things did not work out between the couple, and they parted ways in July 2015. The former couple had their divorce finalized by July 20, 2015.

Since then, they have both dated other celebrities and are now happily married. Blake married Gwen Stefani in 2021.

Since her divorce from Shelton, the country singer and actress has dated Michael Cameron Anderson in an off-and-on relationship. Then, she dated Evan Felker for a few months. And finally, in November 2018, Lambert met her current husband, Brendan McLoughlin, when he was a part of the security team for the show Good Morning America, and she was there as a guest.

The two hit it off immediately and married after almost three months of dating on January 26, 2019. The couple has now been happily married for three years and occasionally share bits of their life on their respective social media accounts.

Miranda Lambert’s Net Worth

As of 2022, Lambert has a net worth of $60 million. This net worth continues to grow as she signs more sponsorships, releases new music and goes on more tours.

The If I Was a Cowboy singer owns a 400-acre farm estate. Besides the farm estate, she owns three beautiful homes in Primm Springs, Tennessee and Nashville, Tennessee. In terms of luxurious cars, she owns a Ford Raptor S. She also drives a 1955 Chevy Series 3100 pickup truck and loves country life.

It’s evident that Miranda Lambert is not expecting a baby with the former New York City Police Department member yet. And hence the answer to is Miranda Lambert pregnant is no. But as soon as the couple announces their pregnancy, we will let you know.

