How to Watch Don’t Worry Darling?

After the critical success of the coming-of-age comedy, Booksmart (2019), Olivia Wilde is back again with another one of her striking works to bring about a greater turnabout than her aforementioned directorial debut. But, this time around, she decides to grace us with a psychological thriller feature film, Don’t Worry Darling.

The said film did raise our expectations with its magnificent cast, immersive story arc and enticing visuals, but does it live up to its pre-release hype? Well, you do not need to worry about all the darling fans worldwide because even if it might not be as perfect as we thought it to be, the feature film will still be worth a watch, at the very least! Fortunately for us, we now have the chance to have a complete look at it, too, as it is now premiering across the theatres.

Curious to know more about Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling? Well, luckily for you, we have all the details that you need to know about the recent movie. Check them out now!

Don’t Worry Darling – How to Watch it?

Yes, folks. It is official! The wait is finally over:

The anticipated movie is making its box office debut on Friday, September 23, 2022 .

It will be available to watch in most theatres across the United States of America and the United Kingdom.

Even though Venice did get a taste of this film before anyone else:

With its world premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

That took place on Monday, September 5, 2022.

People living in U.S and U.K can get their hands on it now by watching it in local theatres like:

Fandango

AMC Theatres

Cinemark Theatres

Regal Theatres

However, AU moviegoers, on the other hand, must wait until October 6 to watch it in cinema theatres.

When will the Movie be Available on the Streaming Platforms?

At the moment, it is not available on any streaming platforms, but it will soon become eligible to watch on:

HBO Max

HBO premium video on demand.

But it will only be made available after its theatrical release forty-five days worldwide – probably debuting on the streaming platform on Monday, November 7, 2022.

As per Decider, we also got to know that according to a planned announcement made by Warner Media in the year 2021 and the following announcements made by Warner Bros. Discovery, the launch timings on streaming platforms will be determined on a “case-by-case” basis from now on.

What could be the Plot of the New Movie?

Don’t Worry Darling is an American psychological thriller film based on a story by Carey Van Dyke, Shane Van Dyke, and Silberman.

As per the official premise of the film,

It revolves around the story of a “young, happy couple in the 1950s,” Alice and Jack Chambers.

They are shown to be living in what seems like a utopian town – a “perfect company town of Victory, California.”

However, the question has been “created and paid for by the mysterious company” for which Jack Chamber works to earn his daily earnings.

But, like they say that smoke always arises where there is fire, Alice becomes curious about “the nature of her husband’s work on the secret “Victory Project.”

Eventually, “cracks begin to form in their utopian life as her investigation into the project raises tensions within the community.”

Well, this is a pretty interesting premise if you ask me, and with the mind-blowing script written by Katie Silberman for the screenplay of the movie “Don’t Worry Darling,” it is very likely that it would be an explosive piece of art.

Don’t worry Darling – Who is the Cast?

Given below are the names of the ensemble cast members and the characters they are portraying in the movie:

Florence Pugh will be portraying Alice Chambers (a devoted young housewife)

Harry Styles will be portraying Jack Chambers (Alice’s workaholic husband)

Olivia Wilde will be appearing as Bunny (Alice’s best friend)

Gemma Chan portrays Shelley (Frank’s wife)

KiKi Layne as Margaret

Nick Kroll as Bill (Bunny’s husband)

Chris Pine as Frank (Shelley’s husband and Jack’s boss as well as the founder of the “Victory Project”)

Sydney Chandler as Violet

Kate Berlant as Peg

Asif Ali as Peter

Douglas Smith as John

Timothy Simons as Dr. Collins

Ari’el Stachel as Kevin

Dita Von Teese as Gigi

Sagar Sujata as James

Marcello Julian Reyes as Fred

Mariah Justice as Barbara

Critics Review:

As per the review aggregator website, Rotten Tomatoes:

The said film in question has a favourable rating of 35% based on 149 reviews

While on the other hand, it has an average of 5.4 out of 10 .

According to the said website’s critics consensus,

The new film, with its “intriguing array of talent on either side of the camera,” fails to give what it promised.

Seeing that “Don’t Worry Darling is a mostly muddled rehash of overly familiar themes.”

Besides that, another website, Metacritic, to be precise:

Gave the film a weighted average score of 48 out of 100 based on 40 critics.

More or less, it indicates “mixed or average reviews.”

Although the critics praised Florence Pugh’s and Chris Pine’s excellent performances, they thought the film did not hit the mark quite right.

Agree with it or not, according to them, not even the enticing cinematography and style can save the film some luck.

Well, we can only know that once we watch “Don’t Worry Darling” on our own! So, what are you waiting for? Go to your nearest cinema and watch this movie asap!