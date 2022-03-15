Letterkenny Season 11 – What to Expect and What is the Release Date

The show Letterkenny revolves around the lives of citizens living in Letterkenny. In the series, all issues are resolved by good old-fashioned street brawls. There is good news for the fans- Letterkenny Season 11 might be on its way.

Season 10 brought back all our favorites – Skids, Hicks, and the hockey players. The 11th episode of Letterkenny was the most viewed of the year mainly because it was released on Christmas eve.

Following the release of Season 10, fans are excited about Letterkenny Season 11. The show has an IMDB rating of 8.7. Hence, it has been classified as one of the most popular TV shows.

Season 11 will be available on Hulu very soon. However, fans are not able to get much information about the 11th Season. Therefore, in this article, we have given you all the information about Season 11.

There is no definite date available for Season 11. However, according to the website of Letterkenny, the show’s filming ended in 2021. Hence, the Season might be released very soon. There are speculations that Letterkenny will host their annual holiday premier for Season 11 as well.

Fans can expect to see Season 11 in a few months on Hulu. However, the official date for Season 11 is still to be announced. Therefore, fans should stay on the lookout for the show’s release date.

Cast

The rumors are that the old cast of Letterkenny will be renewing their roles for Season 11.

Given below is a list of the cast of Season 11.

Andrew Herr

Tyler Johnston

Evan Stern

Lisa Codrington

Jacob Tierney

Kamilla Kowal

Trevor Wilson

Dan Petronijevic

Magalie Lepine Blondeau

Nathan Dales

Tyler Hynes

Dylan Playfair

Letterkenny Season 11 Plot

Once Season 10 ended, the Hicks got drunk and started using nicknames for each other. They also ask the Skids and hockeys to come and help them with the selection of stones.

Aly and Bianca also leave the hockeys to look for new opportunities. In Season 11, it is expected that Hicks will face different people outside Letterkenny.

The city relatives of Dierk may also be involved as they have been in the past seasons. However, a new gang may also come to life.

As we saw Marie Fred in season 10- there are chances we might see the rivalry between the French Canadians and English Canadians. Furthermore, be prepared to see some issues in the main character’s life as we saw the win of Rosie and Wayne in the last Season.

To wrap it up!

Fans are excited about season 11 of Letterkenny – as they should be. However, they are waiting for information about the Season and maybe a trailer. Let’s hope Season 11 is as good as its previous seasons.