The Boys Season 3 Release Date, Trailer and Cast

The Boys Season 3 is closer than ever! A new trailer has dropped. The release date is confirmed. Fans of the superhero series, be ready for The Boys season 3 to release this spring.

Moreover, be prepared to be wowed by The Boys season 3 as it will probably be the best from the previous seasons. Season 2 cliffhanger had already given hints that season 3 will be epic. But the trailer and cast members have just confirmed all of that.

So, if you are a fan of the series, and want to know everything about it from who will be returning once again and how many new characters The Boys season 3 will have, keep on reading.

Filming for the series ended back in September 2021, and now we have an official release date for Amazon Prime’s The Boys season 3. The show will premiere with its first 3 episodes on June 3, 2022. Then, the rest of the episodes of season 3 will be released one by one every Friday. The last episode will be airing on July 8, 2022.

Moreover, the series spinoff, The Boys Diabolical, will be releasing sooner than ever. And while you are waiting for season 3 to release, you can watch the animated anthology series which has already been released on March 4, 2022.

Synopsis

The superhero series is based on comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. And have a completely different take on superheroes whose identities are far from hidden. These superheros are much more popular than celebrities and have a lot going on for them.

The boys season 2 ended on a cliffhanger resulting in so many questions that only season 3 can answer. It showed The Seven derailing from their path and Butcher mourning the death of his wife. It showed the Homelander getting a taste of his own medicine which he obviously didn’t like. All of this pretty much makes it clear that season 3 will have a blood bath.

Cast

Season 2 finale made it clear we will not be seeing a few characters again. Furthermore, there will be new additions in the cast to spice things up in The Boys season 3. Here is a list of all the cast members expected in The Boys.

Homelander played by Antony Starr

Kimiko played by Karen Fukulhara

Maeve played by Dominique McElligott

Starlight played by Erin Moriarty

A-Train played by Jessie Usher

Black Noir played by Nathan Mitchell

Frenchie by Tomer Kapon

Stan Edgar played by Giancarlo Esposito

Soldier Boy played by Jensen Ackles

The Deep played by Chace Crawford

Victoria Neuman played by Claudia Doumit

Ashley played by Colby Minifie

Supersonic played by Miles Gaston Villanueva

Gunpowder played by Sean Patrick Flannery

Blue Hawk played by Nick Wechsler

Monique played by Frances Turner

Supes Tessa played by Kristin Booth

Tommy played by Jack Doolan

Trailer

The trailer for the Season 3 just dropped today at the show’s South by Southwest panel. The trailer has Imagine Dragons latest single Bones playing in the background. Additionally, it provides a glimpse of Jensen Ackles new character as Soldier Boy. Moreover, the trailer features lots of fights, blood shedding and a few makeup out scenes here and there. To everyone’s surprise, Homelander is also seen milking a cow in the trailer and the trailer also shares glimpses of a musical dance. Clearly, a lot will be happening in the season 3. So, don’t forget to tune in on Amazon Prime on June 3, 2022 as The Boys season 3 will be releasing.

Check out the official trailer below: