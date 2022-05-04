Mythic Quest Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Must Know

Mythic Quest is a highly popular comedy series and after the success of the first two seasons, the fans are waiting for the premiere of Mythic Quest Season 3. Not only did the fans enjoy the series, but also it received high appreciation from the fans and also from the critics. The Mythic Quest has been nominated for two Primetime Emmys and in total, it has 17 nominations and three wins. Charlie Day, Megan Ganz and Rob McElhenney are the creators of the show. Arts Entertainment, Lionsgate Television and Ubisoft Film and Television are the production companies involved in the making of Mythic Quest. The story of the series revolves around the owner of a game design company that is successful but is struggling to keep its hit game name “Mythic Quest” on top.

Mythic Quest Season 3 Release Date

If you are wondering whether there will be Mythic Quest Season 3 or not, you are in for a treat because Season 3 is happening. Last year, in October, the television series was renewed not only for Season 3 but also for Season 4 too. The same was announced in the official Instagram profile of Mythic Quest. It is expected that Season 3 will be aired in the summer of 2022 but the exact date of the same is still unknown. Once released, Season 3 will be airing on Apple TV Plus.

Cast

Mythic Quest Season 3 is expected to have the following casts:

Rob McElhenney as Ian

F. Murray Abraham as C.W. Longbottom

Charlotte Nicdao as Poppy

Ashly Burch as Rachel

Jessie Ennis as Jo

Imani Hakim as Dana

David Hornsby as David

Danny Pudi as Brad

Naomi Ekperigin as Carol

Caitlin McGee

Elisha Henig as Pootie Shoe

In addition to that, new faces might also appear in the series.

Trailer

Sadly, there is no trailer for Season 3. It is still not known when the trailer of Season 3 Mythic Quest will be out. However, with the release of the series due in summer 2022, the trailer can drop at any moment.

Mythic Quest Season 3 Plot

The official synopsis of Season 3 is still not available, however, the plot of Season 3 can easily be guessed. It is obvious that Season 3 of Mythic Quest will pick the series from the end of the Mythic Quest Season 2. At the end of the second series, the viewers saw Mythic Quest for good. Also, in the end, Poppy and Ian finally took the decision to leave their current company in order to start a new game. Currently, the duo is planning to create a game that is built on the failed Mythic Quest expansion. So, basically, the third season will depict the adventure of Ian and Poppy. Besides this adventure, there will be a parallel storyline running in the background. For instance, Dana will be programming under the GQ contract while Rachel will be going to Berkeley to follow her dreams of writing. This means that the plot will consist of a long-distance relationship. Also, Brad was arrested in Season 2 and therefore, the story of Brad will also take a new turn. Chances are also there that the Season 3 will take a leap of a few years from the time period of Season 2.

The two seasons of Mythic Quest comprise 20 episodes. The episodes have a runtime of 24 – 37 minutes. The approval ratings of Rotten Tomatoes were high for both the first and second seasons. It is believed that the exact release date of Season 3 will be announced then. We will update this post with the official release date once it is officially announced.

