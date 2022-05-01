Single Parents Season 3 Cancelled or Renewed?

Single Parents is a family comedy show that aired on 26th September 2018 on ABC Network. Currently, Single Parents houses two seasons and 45 episodes in total. Elizabeth Meriwether is the creator and the executive producer of the show. The episodes have a runtime of around 30 minutes. Both the first two seasons were hugely popular amongst the fans. The ending of Single Parents Season 2 was such that, the fans do not know whether they can hope for Single Parents Season 3 or not. The primary question at this phase is whether Single Parents Season 3 will have a renewal or not. The Single Parents Season 2 had an average rating of 0.60 and it had 2.57 million viewers. If compared with the first season, there was a decrease in the rating of the show, therefore, the possibility of Single Parents Season 3 is low. Also, officially it is cancelled by ABC. However, if ABC ever reverses its decision, there will be a Season 3. The show has previously enjoyed one win and one nomination.

Single Parents Season 3 Cast

If the previous casts of Single Parents returns for the third season, you can expect the following casts:

Taran Killam as Will Cooper

Leighton Meester as Angie D’Amato

Kimrie Lewis as Poppy Banks

Jake Choi as Miggy Park

Marlow Barkley as Sophie Cooper

Tyler Wadis as Graham D’Amato

Mia Allan as Emma Fogerty

Ella Allan as Amy Fogerty

Devin Trey Campbell as Rory Banks

Brad Garrett as Douglas Fogerty

Patrick Birkett as Tony

Jama Williamson as Tracy Freeze

Ivy Schur as Louisa

Adam Brody as Derek

Steve Tom as McCormick

Release Date

The first season made its debut in September 2018 and it was loved by the audience. The first two episodes of the first season were a huge hit. Single Parents Season 2 had received mixed reviews and if its comparison is made with Season 1, there was a huge drop. Currently, ABC has officially cancelled Single Parents Season 3. However, the fans are still hoping that ABC changes its decision. Whether ABC takes a strong stand against this cancellation or it calls back the series is something that will depend upon the demand of the public. However officially, it is cancelled as of now. We will update this section if there is a change in the official announcement regarding the show.

Trailer

Season 3 is not officially renewed. In fact, it is being cancelled. Therefore, apart from fan-made trailers, there are no official trailers for Season 3 of Single Parents.

Single Parents Season 3 Plot

Single Parents revolves around a group of single parents who meet Will, a divorced man who is in his 30s. He is struggling to raise his daughter and in the process, he lost sight of who he really was. When the other parents see Will, they try to help him by explaining to him that becoming a good parent does not mean that he has to sacrifice everything. He can have his very own identity while being a good parent. This plot was loved by the fans.

The genre of the series is comedy and the second season came with the tagline, “Time to hit the bars’ ‘. Most of the filming of the series took place in Los Angeles, California, USA. Elizabeth Meriwether Productions, J.J. Philbin Productions and ABC Signature are the production companies involved in the series. The average IMDb rating is 7.0. Currently, Season 3 is officially cancelled but if ABC changes its decision at any point of time, we will update this section. Till then, you need to let go of the hope of the return of Single Parents.

Editor’s pick on what to watch next:

Annika Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Trailer and Plot

Slow Horses Episode 6 Review And Ending Explained

Pachinko season 2 Expected Release Date, Cast, Plotline and Trailer

Bernard Arnault Net Worth 2022

(Latest Update) All American Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plotline and Trailer