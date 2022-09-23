How to Watch She Hulk Episode 6?

If you have been following She Hulk, you must be waiting with your fingers crossed for She Hulk Episode 6. At the end of the fifth episode, the viewers get a tease they never knew they were waiting for. We could see that as Jennifer Walters left the office of Luke Jacobsen, an Openbox revealed the Daredevil’s mask. It throws light on what we can expect from She Hulk Episode 6. If you haven’t watched the sixth episode and are wondering where you can watch it, do not worry, we have got it all covered.

Where To Watch She Hulk Episode 6?

She Hulk Episode 5 aired on Disney Plus on September 15, 2022. The sixth episode will be available on the same platform Disney Plus is available in plenty of countries. The list includes:

Australia and Austria

Belgium

Canada

Denmark

Finland and France

Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland and Italy

Japan

Luxembourg

Mauritius and Monaco

Netherlands, New Zealand and Norway

Portugal

Spain, Sweden and Switzerland

United Kingdom

If you do not reside in any of the countries mentioned above, laying your hands on She Hulk Episode 6 will be tougher. You can also watch the series on Hotstar.

Schedule

Here is the complete schedule for She Hulk. The first five episodes are already out. Therefore, we are excluding the release date of the five episodes. Here is the list of the upcoming episodes of the series.

September 22: Episode 6

September 29: Episode 29

October 6: Episode 8

October 13: Episode 9

Trailer And Poster

Previously, Disney released the official trailer and poster of the series on May 17. The trailer of the series indicated to the fans what they could expect from the series. However, it did not reveal much, but it revealed enough to keep the fans excited. We know that Walter needs to manage her legal career, and at the same time, she needs to manage the superpower that converts her into the giant green hulk.

Check official trailer:

Similarly, the first poster did not reveal much. However, the background suggested that the series is based in Los Angeles.

Casts

The casts of She Hulk include:

Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters

Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos

Malia Arrayah

Jameela Jamil as Titania

Steve Coulter as Holden Holliway

Tim Roth

Josh Segarra

Renee Elise as Mallory Book

Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner

Benedict Wong as Wong

Jessica Gao is the creator of the show. The show belongs to the action, adventure, comedy, drama, and sci-fi genres. The show has the tagline,

“You’ll like her when she’s angry.”

She Hulk Episode 6 Spoiler

This section contains the spoiler of ​​She Hulk Episode 6. Therefore, proceed at your own risk. The episode starts with Jennifer receiving a wedding invitation from Lulu. Jennifer goes home in her she-hulk, for that annoys Lulu. However, soon Jeniffer promises Lulu that she will be back to her human form for her wedding.

In the office, Craig Hollis, Mr. Hollis, is there to help Nikki and Mallory with the divorce case. In the middle of the discussion, Hollis indicates that he cannot die. It raises doubt in the pair regarding whether Hollis is sincere or not. To win the trust of Nikki and Mallory, he jumps out of the window to prove his immortality. We won’t spoil everything for you by dropping all the information. The episode is self-contained to a large extent.

Reception

The latest episode, She Hulk Episode 6, has an IMDB rating of 4.8. It is the lowest rating since the beginning of the show. The first episode of the series had the highest rating of 6.5. The show has an IMDB rating of 5.0, which is not very impressive. However, we expect that as the show proceeds, it will manage to improve its rating. Currently, the show has neither won nor lost the heart of Marvel fans.