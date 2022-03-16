Taboo season 2 release date expectations, cast and latest updates

Taboo season 2 was renewed back in March 2017 soon after the first season was released. This obviously made fans extremely happy. However, till date, there is no sign of Season 2. When the show was renewed, Steven Knight had said:

“James Delaney will continue to explore many realities as he takes his band of misfits to a new world, thanks to FX and the BBC, partners who could not be more suited to collaborating in ground breaking work.”

With an announcement like this, everyone thought Taboo season 2 would be released soon. But that did not happen. But why is that? And when will season 2 be released? Or has it been cancelled? Continue reading to find out why even after 5 years, season 2 still hasn’t been released.

Even though Taboo season 2 was renewed long back, no official release date has been announced. This is because both Steven Knight and Tom Hardy have been super busy with several projects.

Moreover, the production for Taboo’s new season has also not begun. Knight has ,however, confirmed that most of the season’s episodes have been written. In November 2021, Knight told Collider:

“six of the eight [episodes] are written”

Still, even after the script is ready it will be a while until production begins. As alterations to the story will be made and Hardy will also be needing some time to come back for shooting because of his busy schedule. All in all, it’s expected that production will begin in late 2022 or early 2023. So fans of Taboo can expect season 2 to release maybe in late 2023.

Cast

While some of the cast members died in Taboo season 1, many others still haven’t confirmed whether they will be returning.

One cast member we are sure will be coming back for season 2 is Tom Hardy for his role as James Delaney. And why wouldn’t he? After all everyone has lived his character and he is also the co creator of season 1. Besides him, here are other cast members we think will be returning for season 2.

Stephen Graham as Atticus

Edward Hogg as Michael

Mark Gatiss as Prince Regent

Scroobius Pip as French Bill

Furthermore, we still aren’t sure whether Jessie Buckley as Lorna Bucket and Tom Hollander as Cholmondeley will be returning for Taboo season as they were both badly injured in the previous season.

Taboo Season 2 Synopsis

There is no official synopsis for Taboo season 2 yet. But it seems like Knight already knows where he wants to take the story. He has mentioned that James Delaney will be going west along with his gang towards Ponta Delgada. Here they plan on meeting US intelligence agent Colonnade.

Obviously the journey wont be easy for Delaney and his cohorts. Moreover Delaney will probably explore his native american heritage. Viewers might even find out the secret behind his tattoo.

Hardy too, has shared that he has been a part pf discussions for season 2. He has spoken about this saying:

“The second season of Taboo is really, really important to me, and it’s taken a lot of thinking, because I really enjoyed the first one and I want to be really fulfilled by the second one.”

In addition to this, he has also shared his ideas about Taboo season 2 saying:

“In my head I was thinking, ‘Let’s say they get to America, they get to Canada, fast-forward to 1968, the Tet Offensive, the Vietnam War, look at the CIA, the Viet Cong, the French in Saigon….”

There’s a lot of ideas circulating about season 2. And as soon as an official synopsis is announced, we will share it here.

Taboo Season 2 Trailer

Unfortunately, there is no trailer for Taboo season 2. And it will be awhile until one is released as production hasn’t begun yet.

Until then, fans of Taboo can watch Steven Knight’s other projects. And as soon as we find out something new about season 2, we will let you know.