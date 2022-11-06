DJI’s Mavic 3 Classic drone announced today for $1,599

DJI’s Mavic 3 Classic drone comes at an accessible price while offering almost all the features of the original Mavin 3! It offers many of the same features as the original while still being budget-friendly!

Along with the spectacular camera and video stats, the drone also comes with hazard safety systems in place to make drone flying fun and easy for users! If you want to know more about the Mavic 3 classic drone before buying it, keep reading! We’ve covered all the details about its price, features, and much more below!

DJI’s Mavic 3 Classic Drone Price

The DJI’s Mavic 3 Classic drone costs $1469 for only the base unit. However, it needs to be paired with the DJI RC-N1 controller, which brings the total cost to $1599! Fans can also opt for the DJI RC Controller, which further increases the cost to $1749.

Even with the additional cost of the controller, the DJI Mavic 3 classic drone is much cheaper than the original, which costs $2,049. Pairing it with a controller can take the cost up to $3248!

You can order your Mavic 3 Classic Drone today! It is legal to fly it in the US! Furthermore, DJI is hopeful that the Federal Aviation Administration will approve the drone’s means of compliance with the incoming Remote ID rules. These rules will come into effect from September 16, 2023.

Drone European pilots can also fly the Mavic 3 Classic without license in the new A1 Open Category.

Features of DJI’s Mavic 3 Classic Drone

Mentioned below are all the major features of the new DJI budget-friendly drone,

Camera And Video

The Mavic 3 classic lacks the original’s additional telephoto lens. However, the 4/3 CMOS 20-megapixel camera is the same in both modes.

Moreover, the classic version retains the 46-minute maximum flight time and the O3 Plus transmission system of the original.

You can pair up your Mavic 3 classic drone with a Mavic 3 Fly More Kit to get some more juice and enjoy more features! You will get a battery charging hub (100W), two Intelligent Flight Batteries, a 65W car charger, a DJI convertible carrying case, and three pairs of low-noise propellers as part of the kit, which costs $649.

The Mavic 3 classic has a phenomenal camera that can capture videos at 5. 1K / 50fps, 4K / 60fps, and 1080p / 60fps via its H.264 and H.265 encoders. On the other hand, videos in slow motion are recorded at 4K / 120fps and 1080p / 200fps.

Furthermore, you can directly download pictures and videos from the classic drone to your mobile phone at remarkable speeds that go up to 80MB/ second with Wi-Fi 6.

The equivalent focal length lens for the Mavic 3 classic is 24mm. Its adjustable aperture spans f/2.8 to f/11 for 12.8 stops of native dynamic range.

Shooting Modes

The classic drone is equipped with DJI’s automated Quickshots shooting mode. It also features hyper-lapse, panorama, and timelapse shooting.

ActiveTrack 5.0

Luckily, the drone is extremely user-friendly for even those that do not have any flight experience. Its cruise control feature allows you to ensure a constant flight speed that focuses mainly on photography rather than piloting. Its ActiveTrack 5.0 feature can recognize subjects and lock them onto them. Then, it syncs the drone and camera’s movement so you can enjoy extremely stable footage!

Safety Features

Pilots can avoid all hazards due to all the safety features in the drone, which can independently plan routes around all dangers! It uses its eight visual sensors for this. The sensors send the information to the APAS 5.0 obstacle avoidance system.

The APAS 5.0 communicates with the Return To Home system to navigate the best route back to the drone’s launch point. The systems scan the surroundings within a 200-meter range before allowing the drone to return.

Furthermore, you can also easily fly through congested areas using the Mavic 3 Classic. The AirSense ADS-B receiver of the drone detects helicopters and planes sending out ADS-B signals. It then relays the information to DJI’s GEO 2.0 geofencing system, which gives you a heads-up for incoming potential flight hazards in your area along with information regarding local airspace restrictions.