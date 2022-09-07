How to Fix Behavior:Win32/Hive.ZY?

A few days ago, many people across the globe received a Microsoft Defender warning. The warning is about a recurring virus threat. It immediately created panic amongst Windows users. If you also panicked after receiving the warning, calm down. It is because the warning is positive and your computer is working fine. The warning message reads that a threat has been detected. This threat is for Behavior:Win32/Hive.ZY. It is a wrong detection; therefore, there is no cause for worry. The problem is a result of a recent listing in the update file of Microsoft Defender. According to reports, the trigger is linked to electron-based and chromium-based applications. The Windows Defender is treating these applications as malware.

The Behavior:Win32/Hive.ZY Threat

Two days ago, the Windows PC users’ lives were in a state of havoc because of Behavior:Win32/Hive.ZY. What made the issue extremely triggering was the fact that the user received the threat not once. In fact, the threat kept popping up, and it was a recurring problem. The problem kept on occurring even when the users went ahead to block the threat.

The pop-up message revealed “Behavior:Win32/Hive.ZY” had been detected. On top of it, the detection was labeled as severe. Even when the users took appropriate actions to fix it, the issue remained. As a result, the users kept receiving the same prompt. The frequency of the prompt was extremely high. Users indicate that the users received the same warning after every 20 seconds.

The threat, however, comes with a note that describes it as a generic detection for suspicious behavior. It is complimented with an explanation stating that the program is also designed to catch potentially malicious files.

How To Fix Behavior: Behavior:Win32/Hive.ZY

Soon after the Behavior:Win32/Hive.ZY started causing concern, and the Defender Team of Microsoft started working on it. They were working on releasing a patch for the problem. In fact, after only a few hours, a fix for Behavior:Win32/Hive.ZY was out. The fix comes in version 1.373.1537.0.

To fix the problem, Windows 10 and 11 users need to select “Check for Updates”. This option is available in the Windows Security Virus and threat protection screen.

Furthermore, the offline installers are available in the following links.

Nothing To Worry About!

Now you know that if you encounter this problem, there is nothing to worry about. The Microsoft Support forum itself stated that the warning is a false positive. Therefore, you can be sure about the fact that no virus or malware has affected the computer.

DaeM121, an independent advisor, stated that it is a bug that is affecting hundreds of people. It is related to Chromium-based web browsers in addition to electron-based apps. A few of the Chromium-based web browsers are Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge. A few examples of electron-based apps like Spotify, Discord, and WhatsApp. The problem arose after a security intelligence update from Microsoft Defender Antivirus.

Till now, Microsoft has not commented on the problem. A reason behind it might be the holiday weekend in the United States. We might receive an official statement regarding the same.

Wrap Up

If you open the apps and have not fixed the solution, you will continue to encounter the problem. If you receive the detection, know that there is no problem. It is simply a false positive. We have provided the links for fixing Behavior:Win32/Hive.ZY. With this update, you can get rid of the continuous notifications regarding the false positive threat. The company has already issued an update for the same. Users who have turned on automatic updates need not take any additional action. The automatic update will fix the problem. However, if you have turned on the automatic manual updates, you must fix the problem manually.