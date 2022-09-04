Windows Defender Executing False Positive Threat “Behavior: Win32/Hive.ZY” Worldwide

Malware can stop your PC from working and prevent you from accessing your data! There is currently a new threat, Behavior: Win32/Hive.ZY”, which is getting detected by Windows Defender on the PCs of worldwide users. Is this simply a bug? Or is it an actual threat that you should be concerned about? Keep on reading to find out.

“Behavior: Win32/Hive.ZY” Threat

Windows users are experiencing some trouble on their PCs. Windows Defender is detecting a new threat “Behavior:Win32/Hive.ZY”. However, the antivirus program resolves the complaint within a few seconds and a notification regarding the issue’s settlement pops up. Unfortunately, the threat pops up again after almost 20 seconds and the cycle keeps repeating. Millions of users worldwide are experiencing this issue.

Initially, people experienced confusion about whether this was simply a bug with Windows Defender. However, it is probably a false positive linked to electron-based apps like Chrome and Discord. The issue is mainly arising for users when they open their browsers.

As of now, Microsoft has not acknowledged the threat and made any comments. We are still waiting to hear more details about the threat “Behavior: Win32/Hive.ZY” from them.

A user asking questions regarding the threat in a Microsoft Support Thread has received an answer from an independent advisor that reads,

“Rest assured, this is a false positive. It is a bug currently being reported by many people. At the moment, it seems to be related to all Chromium-based web browsers and Electron-based apps like Whatsapp, Discord, Spotify…etc.. It is either caused by a Windows update or a Defender definition update.

There is nothing you need to do, we just need to wait for them to patch this bug.”

Moreover, a Reddit user has also shared information regarding the Behavior: Win32/Hive.ZY threat.

“Defender’s database probably sees Electron-based or Chromium-based applications as Malware because there is an entry in the Virus DBs No need to freak out it will be patched soon”

Preventative Measures to Avoid The Threat

Because of Microsoft’s lack of response, it is best to turn your PC off and protect it from attacks by malware. Once the threat is over, you can continue using it.

Moreover, this threat has come into being after the latest Windows update. Thus, you can avoid this issue by simply not updating your PC currently.