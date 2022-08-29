Britney Spears Deletes Her Instagram Again?

Who does not know about the one and only “Princess Of Pop,” Britney Jean Spears? Seeing that the ground-breaking artist brought the revival of teen pop during the late 1990s and early 2000s through her catchy music. Which subsequently made the thriving singer the best-selling teenage artist of all time. As well as the apple of everyone’s eyes in the world. However, getting popular at such a young age had severe consequences. Considering the integral factor that Britney Spears became the main prey of paparazzi and they sadly never left her alone. The press, more or less, destroyed her mental peace and consequently damaged her public image and her career. Seeing that, they left no stone unturned to publicize her erratic behaviour and personal problems during 2006–2008. Besides that, the increasing amount of criticism she was receiving from people worldwide was not of much help either. And to top it off, forcing her into an involuntary conservatorship was not the best decision they took on her behalf. Thus, seeing her history with the media, it does not sound surprising that Britney Spears deletes her Instagram once again.

Fear not! Here are all the details you need to know about why one of the top-charting stars, Britney Spears, suddenly deleted her Instagram account.

Who is Britney Spears?

Before we delve into why she deletes her Instagram account, here is a brief overview of Britney Spears personal and professional background.

Personal Background:

Basic Details:

Britney Spears full name is Britney Jean Spears .

She was born on December 2, 1981, in McComb, Mississippi, U.S.

She is the second child of James “Jamie” Parnell Spears and Lynne Irene Bridges.

Spears has two siblings. Namely, Bryan James Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears.

She went to study in institutes like Professional Performing Arts School and Parklane Academy.

Religious Influences:

She was born in the Bible Belt and was initially baptized as a Southern Baptist.

Mainly because the socially conservative evangelical Protestantism had strong religious influential roots there.

Thus, as a result, she began to sing in a church choir as a child.

However, when she became an adult, she surprisingly took an interest in Kabbalist teachings.

But later, she announced that she had converted to Catholicism on August 5, 2021.

Besides Britney Spears, her mother, sister, and nieces (Maddie Aldridge and Ivey Joan Watson) are also Catholic.

Wanting To Be An Aspiring Artist From A Young Age?

Britney Spears once shared that her childhood ambition was to become a great artist. Like one of her musical influences, Madonna. She highlighted that,

“I was in my world… I learned what I should do at an early age.”

No wonder she took hold of every opportunity that she could have her hands on:

When she was three years old, she took dance lessons in her hometown of Kentwood, Louisiana.

Moreover, she also got the chance to perform as a solo artist at the annual recital.

She made her local stage debut at age five, she sang “What Child Is This?” at her kindergarten graduation.

Besides that, she also had gymnastics and voice lessons growing up.

Surprisingly, she had also won many state-level competitions and children’s talent shows.

Professional Background :

Britney Spears is famous as an American singer and dancer.

Early Career:

At the age of eight, Britney Spears and her mother Lynne travelled to Atlanta, Georgia, to audition for the 1990s revival of The Mickey Mouse Club.

However, the casting director at that time (Matt Casella) rejected her because she was too young.

Nonetheless, he introduced her to Nancy Carson, a New York City talent agent.

Carson, on the other hand, was quite impressed with Spears’s singing talent.

Subsequently, giving them the suggestion to enrol her at the Professional Performing Arts School.

Thus, it was not long before Lynne and her daughters moved to a sublet apartment in New York.

Soon afterwards, Britney Spears gets her first professional role as the understudy for the lead role of Tina Denmark in the off-Broadway musical, Ruthless!

Moreover, she also appeared as a contestant on the popular television show Star Search.

More or less, this also led to her getting cast in several commercials.

Furthermore, she also got an opportunity to get cast in “The Mickey Mouse Club” in December 1992.

Joining alongside Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling, and Keri Russell, the show later got cancelled in 1994.

Rejection From Record Labels?

While Britney Spears was contemplating joining the female pop group “Innosense” in June 1997, her mother asked family friend and entertainment lawyer Larry Rudolph for his advice.

She also gave a tape of Spears singing over a Whitney Houston karaoke song and some of her pictures too.

On the other hand, Rudolph thought it better to pitch her to record labels.

However, she had to have a professional demo to do that.

Thus, after rehearsing an unused song by Toni Braxton for a week and recording her vocals in a studio, I met executives from four labels.

Of which three labels rejected her, saying that the audience wanted pop bands like Backstreet Boys and the Spice Girls and “there wasn’t going to be another Madonna, another Debbie Gibson, or another Tiffany.”

Career Breakthrough:

Things took a turn for Britney as two weeks later, executives from Jive Records returned Rudolph’s call.

Saying that her voice possesses a “rare” quality that “can deliver emotional content and commercial appeal” at such a young age.

As a result, she was signed to the label in 1997 at fifteen.

Her subsequent first two albums, “Baby One More Time (1999) and “Oops!… I Did It Again (2000) became the best-selling album of all time.

Considering the main fact that her first week sales were over 1.3 million copies.

While “Oops!… I Did It Again” held the record for the fastest-selling album by a female artist in the United States for fifteen years.

Awards and Achievements:

In her journey as a pop icon, she has sold 200 million records worldwide, including over 70 million in the United States.

Which, more or less, made her one of the world’s best-selling music artists.

Besides that, she has also achieved six number-one albums on the Billboard 200.

Four number-one singles on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. Namely, Baby One More Time, Womaniser, three, and Hold It Against Me.

Moreover, her single “Oops!… I Did It Again,” “Toxic,” and “Scream & Shout” topped the charts in many countries.

She also became the second artist after Mariah Carey to debut in Hot 100’s history at number one with two or more songs.

She also got the Video Vanguard Award because of her heavily choreographed music video.

Furthermore, she earned numerous awards. Some of them are:

Grammy Award

15 Guinness World Records

Six MTV Video Music Awards

Seven Billboard Music Awards (including the Millennium Award)

The inaugural Radio Disney Icon Award

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Britney Spears Deletes Her Instagram Account: What is The Reason?

You might be wondering why Britney Spears suddenly deletes her Instagram account. Well, I can assure you that it is not for the reason that might worry you like the previous times, as the beloved artist was merely using Instagram to tease her fans about her upcoming music. Yes, you heard it quite right, folks! After her long absence from the music industry, Britney Spears is finally making her return to her long-awaited throne with her new song.

The pop icon recently shared a sneak peek of her new song “Hold Me Closer” on her Instagram account and thus, almost instantly, deleted her account. Subsequently leaving her fans in a frenzy. Seeing that it is not only the “Pop Princess” long return, but she also happens to collaborate with none other than the legend “Elton John” himself in her upcoming song!

In the said clip in question, we can see the duo:

Singing the opening verse to Elton John’s hit “The One” – peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1992.

Besides that, it also features a club-ready beat that soon transitions into the chorus of Elton John’s 1971 favourite iconic song, “Tiny Dancer.”

Britney Spears Deletes Her Instagram Account But Returns To Twitter?

Although she deleted her Instagram account soon afterwards, the sneak peeks’ release was on Wednesday, August 24. She subsequently returns to Twitter to discuss her new song, which she has not posted since June 15 – (sharing a video of the Versace Team creating her wedding gown for her wedding ceremony with Sam Asghari).

The pop star highlights that it is her

“first song in 6 years!!!”

and is not hesitant to praise the legend she is collaborating with. Sharing,

“it’s pretty d—n cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time … @eltonofficial!!!!”

Spears was clearly “overwhelmed” that she got this opportunity as she stressed that:

“it is a big deal to hear”

and further added that:

“you can bet your bottom dollar that THIS collaboration will heighten my year by joining your brilliant hands of play.”

Her First Music Drop Since The End Of Her 13-Year Conservatorship?

Britney Spears and Elton John’s song “Hold Me Closer” had already been released on Friday, August 26 – which is also her first song after the end of her 13-year conservatorship. Discernibly, this song means a lot to her as it is the first big step in her life after so long over which she has her whole control.

It can be made clear from her words herself as she highlights in a tweet that:

“she is learning every day is a clean slate to try and be a better person and do what makes me happy.”

Thus, she finally adds that she “chose happiness today”, and we are more than happy for her.