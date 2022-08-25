Who Is Kang Sae Byeok’s Boyfriend? Is She Still Dating Him?

Kang Sae Byeok rose to fame after her role in Squid Game. She played the role of Player 067 in the game and was also one of the finalists in-game. Her real name is Jung Ho-Yeon, and she is 28 years. She is a South Korean model and actress. However, she is popularly known as Kang Sae Book, thanks to her impressive role in the show Squid Game. If you are a Kang Sae Byeok fan, you will be happy to know that we will address her with this name to avoid confusion. Recently, Kang Sae Byeok’s boyfriend came into the news, and fans wonder who exactly this guy is.

Who Is Kang Sae Byeok’s boyfriend?

According to sources, Kang Sae Byeok’s boyfriend’s name is Lee Dong-hwi. She has been dating him since 2016. Also, he is an actor. Keep reading to find out more about Kang Sae Byeok’s boyfriend. So, Lee Dong-hwi is 37 years old. He is both a South Korean actor and singer. He rose to fame after acting in Reply 1998, a critically acclaimed television show. Further, he worked in Extreme Job in 2019, which became the second highest-grossing movie in the South Korean film industry.

More About Lee

It’s time to know more about Kang Sae Byeok’s boyfriend. Firstly, he is a part of a celebrity group that goes by the name BYH58. Of course, the gang named the group. Also, last year he became an MSG Wannabe member. Not only is he active in the film industry, but he also does a lot of philanthropy work.

This year in March, he donated a huge sum of money to Hope Bridge Disaster Relief Association. In August, he again contributed through the same association for the people affected by the South Korean flood.

He has been working in the film industry since 2013. In 2022, he is working on Broker and Another Record: Lee Je-hoon. His upcoming movies are The Man Who Sees the Left, the Woman Who Sees the Right, Mora-dong and Possession.

Apart from film, he also actively works in television series too. He started working in television series in 2015 and still is a part of the television industry. In 2022, he will appear in Casino; further, he is working on a television series named Glitch and information about the same is yet to be announced.

Other Careers Of Kang Sae Byeok’s boyfriend

Lee doesn’t limit himself to one genre. This is evident when he started working on web shows and music videos in 2022. Additionally, he appeared on a radio show in 2022. He acted as a host for the following web shows: Orange Tag and Saturday Night Live Korea.

He has released three music videos: Hobb, Sunny Today and Do You Want To Hear. He has earned numerous awards for his talent:

8th Style Icon Asia – Awesome Swagger

16th Korea World Youth Film Festival – Rookie Award

30th KBS Drama Awards – Best Actor in a One-Act/Special/Short Drama

6th Korea Top Star Awards- Popular Star Award

21st MBC Entertainment Awards – Best Teamwork Awards

Is Kang Sae Byeok Still Dating Her Boyfriend?

Yes, Kang Sae Byeok is still dating her boyfriend. Their relationship is rock-solid. The duo has been in a relationship for more than six years. Further, they have previously confessed their love for each other in public.

Now that we know about Kang Sae Byeok’s boyfriend, let us talk about Squid Game. The first season of the series was extremely popular. Even though there are no plans or announcements regarding any second season, it is speculated that there is a possibility of a sequel. Stay tuned with us for further updates on the series.