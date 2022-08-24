Kelly Osbourne is pregnant and Expecting First Baby

Congratulations to Kelly Osbourne pregnant and expecting her first baby with her boyfriend, Sid Wilson. This is a very big milestone for Kelly as she has always expressed her love for children and becoming a mom one day.

On 12th May, she posted two images in a swipe on Instagram. One in which she is holding a sonogram in her hand and sitting by the poolside, and the second is her selfie with the baby’s sonogram itself. Her boyfriend Sid Wilson was also tagged in it. She broke this exciting pregnancy news to her followers through this Instagram post. The post got viral very quickly and has bagged a total of 381k likes on Instagram. In the caption of this post, she explains why she has been very quiet over the past few months, inactive on social media. She seemed absolutely excited to share this news.

Mentioning, “I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”.

Her boyfriend Sid Wilson also shared a sonogram picture along with heart emojis expressing his excitement upon becoming a father. Kelly celebrated her 37th birthday last October, and her long-awaited desire to become a mother is finally about to come true. However, she has been openly sharing her pregnancy journey with her fans, and this article will give you all the latest updates and juicy insight into Kelly Osbourne’s pregnancy journey.

Who is Blake Shelton wife and What She Does?

Ben Affleck signed the prenup before tying the knot?

The couple’s story: Kelly Osbourne and DJ Sid Wilson

Kelly and Sid have been officially dating since February. On Valentine’s day, Kelly posted a photo of the couple on Instagram, calling Sid Wilson her best friend and soulmate and appreciating their 23-year-old friendship. She expressed her disbelief about how they ended up as a couple after such a long journey of friendship.

Kelly Osbourne was a star child as she became famous at a very young age. Her parents, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, helped to pioneer the world of reality TV with their fly-on-the-wall show about their family life, “The Osbournes.”

Jennifer Lopez wedding dress: Checkout the Beautiful Pics

Is Jennifer Lopez pregnant?

DJ Sid Wilson is an American musician, best known as the turntablist of the heavy metal band Slipknot.

Kelly’s thoughts and experience with motherhood

Although this is the first-ever baby Kelly is about to have, so it is a first experience for Kelly Osbourne Pregnant, she has plenty of experience looking after her brother Jack’s kids. She considers these kids very close to herself as they reminded her of her childhood when she used to look after her little brother Jack as she mentioned in an interview. Kelly has always talked openly about her desire to have children. Last year, Kelly confessed on red table talk how her struggles with addiction had put her dream to become a mother on hold. Explaining that she would have loved to be married and have children by now, her brother has three daughters, and she would have loved to have a few kids by now, but that wasn’t what was in the cards for her.

Is Kylie Padilla pregnant?

Pregnancy problems and recent struggles

Although Kelly has been mostly inactive on social media, she recently took to Instagram to share her daily life pregnancy struggle. She posted a story in which she was holding a toothbrush to her mouth and pouting with the caption, “praying for just one day where brushing my teeth does not make me vomit! #pregnancyproblems” This clearly shows that she has been dealing with a lot lately in terms of her pregnancy journey.

Apart from this, she shared another pregnancy side effect in which she showed her incredibly swollen ankles. This came off as quite alarming and worried most of her fans and well-wishers.

She mentioned: “Nothing feels more like being pregnant than having to leave the pool party and put compression socks on because you suddenly have ankles bigger than tree trunks!!!”

Kelly’s journey to sobriety

Back in 2015, she hinted in an interview about her struggle with mental health and addiction being a sole reason for delaying the desire to become pregnant. She said she doesn’t believe in having children when the person is not mentally ready for it. She thought she would be a selfish mother if she had kids at that time. However, Kelly has been sober for around four years and is celebrating her sobriety after relapsing in April 2021.

She has discussed her struggle with addiction and rehabilitation, which serves to inspire many young people who are also dealing with the same problem. Previously in an interview, she had also mentioned that if in case she got children during her addictive phase, she would not have been a good mother at all. Further calling herself a crazy addict, she mentioned how she used to think that she’ll just leave drugs when Kelly Osbourne Pregnant because she’ll “have” to. But her journey towards sobriety and struggle with addiction has been a difficult one. She always knew she wanted to be a mother. She openly shares all of this with fans to inspire them and give them hope.