Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding made waves because of their unusual reconciliation and their twisted past. Moreover, it came out of nowhere, so of course, the fans were shocked. Due to this hasty wedding, many have suspicions about Jennifer being pregnant. So, is Jennifer Lopez pregnant with Ben Affleck’s child? To find out, continue reading the article!

Jennifer Lopez Pregnancy

The couple kept their wedding so private that even pictures from their wedding haven’t surfaced on the web yet. All the pictures which are currently on the internet are of low quality and taken from illegal means. However, the news about them tying the knot is not fake! Both of them confirmed that they are getting married in a three-day event with their loved ones. It seems like there was a strict policy on taking pictures. The couple’s pictures surfaced on the net on the 18th of August.

However, Jennifer Lopez is not pregnant with Ben Affleck’s child. This is just a baseless rumour going around on the internet. And it is expected of fans not to believe in such baseless news unless it comes from a verified source or the couple themselves.

For those who do not know, Jennifer and Ben Affleck go long back! They first got engaged in the early 2000s. But their romance did not last for long. The couple got back together in May 2021. And only after three months of engagement do they decide to marry each other in a private ceremony surrounded by their close relatives. Both have spoken about how happy they are to have each other by their side. And that is why they are looking forward to spending a happy life with each other.

Affleck did not shy away from confessing that he was lucky to have a second chance. Because not many are lucky enough to receive a second chance in their life, but now that he has got one, he will make sure to make the best out of it. Plus, he is excited to embark on this new journey.

An official source close to them revealed that the couple is not planning on having a baby together. They are apparently past that phase in their lives. In fact, they are happy with the kids that they currently have and won’t be having anymore now. Well, this is indeed true that both families have mingled with each other in a beautiful way. The pictures show how close they have grown.

Jennifer Lopez has two kids (twins), while Affleck has three kids. So, a total of 5 kids is already enough for both of them. Now their goal in life is to nurture them in the best way possible and contribute to their life as much as they can. The kids seemed to be comfortable with their relationship, which is good to see!

Jennifer does not mind Affleck spending time with his children. And it goes both ways! The couple is quite good at co-parenting, and it is previous to see how they are all managing the current situation.

Well, we hope that this article helped in busting all the rumours regarding ‘is Jennifer Lopez pregnant.’ For more updates, don’t forget to bookmark this page!