Philippine actress Kylie Padilla might be expecting another child with Aljur Abrenica. But as she is quite famous in the industry, this might just be a rumour. Her fame has grown even more with her latest show, which is doing quite well in terms of ratings and viewership. Continue reading the article to find out more about ‘is Kylie Padilla pregnant’!

More about Kylie Padilla pregnancy

Kylie Padilla belongs to a famous family. Her father is Robin Padilla, who has made a name for himself in the industry! Aljur Abrenica and Kylie tied the knot back in 2021. The couple has two kids together, but according to certain reports, they are not together anymore. In fact, Aljur is now her ex-husband. There were rumors about Padilla being close to JM de Guzman. But Padilla issued a statement that he had nothing to do with her breakup with Aljur.

With that being said, Padilla is not pregnant again. Now you must be wondering where these rumours started from. Well, we got you covered on that topic as well!

A while ago, Aljur Abrenica was believed to be in a relationship with AJ Raval. And according to some sources, she is the one expecting a child. Thus there was a miscommunication which led others to believe that Kylie Padilla is pregnant. A few are also speculating that AJ herself insisted on spreading this rumor.

Selena Gomez And Nick Jonas Dating History

Is Mandy Moore pregnant?

The breakup between Aljur and Padilla was not a private one. Both parties made public comments concerning their relationship. Aljur went as far as mentioning the matter in a Facebook post in which he pleaded with Kylie to come clean about her actions and not to disguise the matter. In his words, he asked her to tell the public who actually cheated first and ruined things between them. Amidst all this chaos, he received a lot of backlash from people. About which he was not concerned at all. In fact, he was thankful that people listened to him.

Is Ariana Grande Gay?

Chrissy Teigen Pregnant Almost After 2 Years of Miscarriage

Kylie’s father also made it official that the couple had parted ways only after two years of marriage. They have two sons together, and they are currently co-parenting. When AJ and Aljur’s dating rumours started spreading, Padilla was quick to make it clear that she was content with Aljur being happy again as that is all that she wanted. Later AJ issued a statement making it clear that she was not the third person who ruined the relationship between Padilla and Aljur. But according to Kylie’s father, things started going downhill from Aljur’s side. So, we do not know for sure who is the one at fault.

Well, that was everything you needed to know about ‘is Kylie Padilla pregnant’! For more such updates, don’t forget to bookmark this page!

Florence Pugh Announced Breakup With Girlfriend