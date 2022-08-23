Selena Gomez And Nick Jonas Dating History

Did you know that the former Disney stars Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas once dated? Or was the news about their relationship glazed over by her popular love affair with her ex? Justin Bieber.

Selena Gomez: The Talented Artist!

Who does not know the American singer, songwriter, and actress; Selena Marie Gomez? I mean, it would come as a big shock if someone out of the crowd said that they do not know her. Considering the main fact that she is not only one of the biggest names in the Entertainment Industry, but she is also quite famous in the whole wide world for her talent. People from every race, culture, nationality, and gender love and support her. And to be honest with you, it is very much deserved as well. Seeing her rise from her first acting role on the children’s television series Barney and Friends (2002–2004) to her rise to prominence for her lead role as Alex Russo in the Disney Channel television series Wizards of Waverly Place (2007–2012). As well as being part of her journey as a singer and songwriter throughout her career, I can assure you all that this girl right here is talented as hell. One look at her career now, and you can not even fathom that the said artist comes from a struggling family where her mother had to work three jobs just to provide for her. However, the said artist not only just made news for her great work but also for some other reasons as well. For instance, her public relationships.

Over the years, we have been aware of the fact that Selena Gomez has been in an on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber. But what about other relationships? No one remembers her previous boyfriends that much. Even though she did try her luck at love quite a few times. One of those times was with Nick Jonas.

Is Mandy Moore pregnant?

Is Ariana Grande Gay?

Here are all the details that you need to know about their short-lived relationship!

Selena Gomez, Nick Jonas and Miley Cyrus – A Love Triangle?

Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas started dating each other in the year of 2008. At that time, they were both busy making their name on Disney Channel. Moreover, the big enough hint of their relationship was when Selena also played Nick’s love interest in The Jonas Brothers’ 2008 music video, “Burnin’ Up,” in the month of June of the same year.

However, all of this does not sound just as simple as that. Considering the fact that Nick Jonas was in a relationship with Miley Cyrus right before Selena Gomez. Both Nick and Selena have more than once made their appearances on a couple of episodes of “Hannah Montana” – his then-girlfriend Miley Cyrus’s show.

Not only that, but he also got in a relationship with Selena Gomez as soon as Cyrus and Jonas called it quits in late 2007. Which, if you ask me, is a lot faster than you would actually expect someone to move on from somebody. And surprisingly enough, I am not the only one who thought of that but all of Miley Cyrus’s fans, and she herself too thought it too.

Chrissy Teigen Pregnant Almost After 2 Years of Miscarriage

Florence Pugh Announced Breakup With Girlfriend

As she shared her heartbreak in an interview with Seventeen Magazine that Nick Jonas was “basically [her] 24/7” in their two years of relationship.

Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus Feud?

Although Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas kept their relationship private, their newfound romance started to take the shape of a social media feud within a short amount of time.

It was evident that Miley Cyrus was still not over Nick Jonas at that time, and seeing him easily move on from her was like sprinkling salt in her wounds. So, she did show a reaction, whether it was intentional or not:

Miley Cyrus and Mandy Jiroux made fun of Selena Gomez and her then-best friend, Demi Lovato, on a Youtube Video that she posted in December 2008.

However, Cyrus later apologized to her fellow Disney co-stars and said that she meant no harm through that video.

She also clarified that to Pop Star! Magazine as well that they “were just, like, having fun” and she had no bad intentions.

Besides that, Selena Gomez also shed light on the so-called feud in an interview with W Magazine. Saying that they actually “never feuded” in their life over that matter. She highlighted the fact that they just both happened to like “the same guy when we were 16.”

Florence Pugh Announced Breakup With Girlfriend

So, “it was just a Hilary Duff–Lindsay Lohan thing: ‘Oh, my God, we like the same boy!’ We are now completely settled in our own lives.”

Overall, there was no feud between them folks, and apparently, both artists have no hard feelings towards each other.

Selena Gomez And Nick Jonas’s Short-Lived Relationship?

However, their relationship died down in little to no time as both eventually decided to part ways. At the same time, this happened soon afterwards, the whole conflict with Miley and the trolling drama. Their decision had nothing to do with Cyrus. Considering the fact that a source claimed around that time that they were “not at all as serious as Miley and Nick were,” it turned out to be true. Seeing that her long-term relationship with Justin Bieber started in that same year as well.

Although back in February 2010, there was news about Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas wanting to renew their relationship. That they wanted to give each other another chance, but in the end, nothing happened, and besides that, both artists did not confirm this news either.

The reason behind the news was that they were once seen having dinner and going bowling together. So, people ultimately assumed things on their own. But, it could have also meant that they were just hanging out as friends as they did not have a bad break up and are still, to this day, friends.

Considering that she once shared in an interview in 2015 that they both were just “babies” when they dated. Also, recalling that they “caught up the other day, and it is really fun to be able to do that.” Adding that it was “like puppy love” for her and “it was very sweet.”

All and all, she lastly shared that “he’s lovely. I do have a love for him for sure.”

One Good Thing That Happened To Selena Gomez In Her Relationship?

Even though Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas’ relationship was very short, she did end up getting something good from her association with him. Surprisingly enough, that one good thing that came out of it was her long-lasting friendship with the singer-songwriter, Taylor Swift. Who, at that time, was dating Joe Jonas (Nick Jonas Brother).

However, both of their relationships ended with the Jonas Brothers, but a strong friendship blossomed out of it. In an interview, Selena Gomez confirmed that they met while they were dating the brothers. Saying that years ago, “we actually dated the Jonas Brothers together” and “it was hysterical.”

Gomez further added that “it was the best thing we got out of those relationships!”

We could not agree more with her! It sure was the best thing as their friendship is still going strong after so many years.