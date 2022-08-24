Ben Affleck signed the prenup before tying the knot?

The news about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tying the knot has taken the internet by a storm. The couple go way back! They were initially engaged in the early 2000s, but the romance did not last long. But two decades later, they found themselves with each other yet again. They tied the knot in a private wedding. And it is believed that they had a three-day event! We do not have the official pictures yet, but the details are slowly rolling in. Another shocking detail about the Ben Affleck prenup has surfaced on the web. Continue reading to find out more about it.

A prenup is a legal contract that a man and a woman devise before their marriage. It is an official document that states how the properties and other estates will be shared by both parties.

The reality behind Ben Affleck Prenup

Both Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are among the most successful Hollywood stars. Their net worth is shockingly impressive! Ben Affleck alone has a net worth of around $150 million. And he revealed that he did not sign the prenup before tying the knot. This is because of the unconditional love that he has for his wife, Jennifer Lopez. Some sources close to the couple have also stressed this fact further.

Ben Affleck did not sign the prenup because of its ‘grounding effect.’ According to Affleck, a prenup is just a grand way of showing what you possess. And Lopez does not seem to like it. In fact, she believes in doing things through the simplest approach. So, it is useless to do stuff that makes one’s own partner uncomfortable. Hence they are happy without the prenup.

Jennifer Lopez wedding dress: Checkout the Beautiful Pics

Is Jennifer Lopez pregnant?

The couple combined has a net worth of $550 million. But despite this, they have decided to take the risk of not signing a prenup and just going with the flow. They surely do have a lot of trust in their relationship. Affleck seems to be a very changed person ever since they first broke up in the early 2000s. He looks kinder and much more mature. In most of the videos that the couple has together, Affleck has a kind and positive attitude towards Lopez. He is always looking out for her! It is indeed quite heartwarming for us to watch.

Both Lopez and Affleck’s families have also learnt to cooperate with each other. In fact, they share something very sacred and beautiful with them. A source close to the couple revealed that they are not planning on having any more kids together. They are content with the brood of children that they already have. Lopez has twins, while Affleck has three kids! Their only goal, for now, is to focus on co-parenting better and turning their children into the best possible human beings.

Is Kylie Padilla pregnant?

Selena Gomez And Nick Jonas Dating History

Jennifer Lopez released a very beautiful statement about her relationship with Ben Affleck. She started off by saying that it is all about patience. Love is patient! This was a reference to the 20 years that the couple lived apart from each other. But in the end, they got together. Affleck also mentioned how lucky he is to get a second chance. Because not many people get second chances in their lives, and now that he has got it, he’ll make sure to make the best out of it.

Some low-quality pictures from their wedding are present on the net. But we are still waiting for the HD ones. Lopez wore a white gown from Ralph Lauren’s collection for the main event. Meanwhile, Affleck wore a white tuxedo. Even the stories behind their wedding dresses are wholesome.

Is Mandy Moore pregnant?

Well, that was everything you needed to know about Ben Affleck prenup! For more updates, don’t forget to bookmark this page!