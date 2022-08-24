Who is Blake Shelton wife and What She Does?

Blake Shelton has recently released a heartfelt statement regarding his first wedding anniversary with his wife, Gwen Stefani. They got married back in July of 2021, and since then, they have shared a lot of adorable moments together. Blake did not stop himself from pouring his heart all out for Gwen Stefani. But what does Gwen do? To read more about Blake Shelton’s wife and her profession, continue reading the article!

Blake Shelton wife – Who is Gwen Stefani?

The rumours regarding their wedding came before they tied the knot. Well, that is typical! Their beautiful wedding ceremony happened on Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch. The pictures proved that their wedding was no less than a fairy tale. Moreover, their relationship wasn’t a secret either. In fact, both have been together since 2015. This private ceremony had a number of guests, which also included Stefani’s parents and children (from her past relationships).

When they got together, both were fresh out of serious relationships. Gwen Stefani is also a singer, just like his husband. Their engagement took place in 2020, and only a year later, both tied the knot. In the past, they have collaborated on a handful of songs. Gwen is an American singer and songwriter who rose to fame in the early 1900s. She formed a band with her brother, ‘No Doubt.’ Their third album together was the one responsible for their careers. After that, they had several hits, which made them even more popular. But this popularity benefited Gwen Stefani the most as she was already so beautiful. And this talent further added to the feathers in her cap.

Ben Affleck signed the prenup before tying the knot?

Jennifer Lopez wedding dress: Checkout the Beautiful Pics

However, the band went on a hiatus. Following this, Gwen Stefani released her new single. This was the beginning of a new era for her. Her music career took off, and with more projects, it became more stable. In 2004 she even made her debut performance in the movie ‘The Aviator.’ After this performance, she made more cameos on different projects. Her career was already at its peak when she launched a designer brand as well. In the year 2006, she released another album of hers.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani met on the set of The Voice, which they co-hosted with other judges as well. Blake is totally smitten with Gwen Stefani. And he feels lucky to share such a sacred and beautiful bond with her. He even released the song ‘We Can Reach The Stars’ for Stefani. This was his show of love for her. They were supposed to write their own vows. But Blake went a step further and dedicated a whole song with beautiful lyrics to Stefani.

Is Jennifer Lopez pregnant?

Is Kylie Padilla pregnant?

On their first anniversary, Blake Shelton seems to be equally in love. As his Instagram post again showed how much he adores his wife. He claimed the year that he stayed married to her to be ‘the best year of his life. Gwen Stefani also posted a video of her with Blake on her Instagram. This video that she posted showed them sharing an intimate moment together. The couple was dancing in the video with a look of pure love in their eyes.

Selena Gomez And Nick Jonas Dating History

So, that was everything about the famous Blake Shelton wife and her evergreen career. For more information, don’t forget to bookmark this page!