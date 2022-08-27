Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin files for divorce

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin have parted ways after 25 years of marriage! Sylvester Stallone’s wife filed for divorce because their marriage was now broken, according to her. She has given more statements about this matter to back up her divorce. Although they are not a couple anymore, they still have respect for each other. Continue reading to find out more about the matter!

For those who do not know, Jennifer Flavin is a former American model, and currently, she is an entrepreneur.

Sylvester Stallone’s wife – The reason behind their divorce

Jennifer Flavin revealed that even though it was sad for them to part ways, they’ll eventually come to terms with it. They were married for 25 years and together for 30 years. But now they have to call it off. But their divorce will not affect their daughters in any way. In the end, she also requested privacy for her family during these hard times.

Sylvester Stallone Divorce With Jennifer Flavin: What Happened?

Who is Emily Ratajkowski husband? And How they Met?

Stallone is 75, while Flavin is 54! The news came as a shock to fans because only a few months ago, the couple shared a heartfelt Instagram post celebrating their 25 years of marriage. However, Flavin has now deleted that Instagram post of hers. Quite recently, Flavin posted a picture with her three daughters and claimed that there is nothing above them for her. In fact, her three daughters will always be her family. This might be her way of hinting at the possible divorce.

We do not know the genuine reasons behind this divorce. But according to some sources, Slyvester Stallone’s wife filed for divorce because he moved the marital funds without her consent. This action of Stallone affected their shared estate. According to a legal statement, he will have to compensate his wife.

Rapper Fetty Wap Jailed For 5 years?

Who Is Kang Sae Byeok’s Boyfriend? Is She Still Dating Him?

We really hope that this decision works out in favour of their entire family. Well, that was everything you needed to know about Sylvester Stallone’s wife, Jennifer Flavin and her decision to divorce. As the official reason is still not confirmed, we’ll update this site once we get any leads regarding that matter. So, don’t forget to bookmark this page!

Zac Efron gay, Queer, Sterile or Bi?