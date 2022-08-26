Sylvester Stallone Divorce With Jennifer Flavin: What Happened?

Even though there is no denying that his work in the Entertainment Industry has been phenomenal throughout the years, it is also a fact that over the years, his love life has been the topic of discussion in the media too. Seeing that one of the recent reasons he has been in the news is Sylvester Stallone divorce from his third wife, Jennifer Flavin.

Sylvester Enzio Stallone or Michael Sylvester Gardenzio Stallone is a name that probably everyone in the world is familiar with, isn’t it? Starting out as a struggling actor to gaining critical and commercial success as an actor and screenwriter in his role as boxer Rocky Balboa, in the first film of the successful Rocky series, is more or less a hard journey that ultimately had a satisfying end for him. And to be honest with you, we could have never imagined anyone else besides Sylvester Stallone to be in this role. Seeing that the Entertainment Industry would never have been the same if it was not for him and his efforts. I mean, the fact that he has been the only actor to have ever starred in a box office number one film for six consecutive decades in the history of American history in itself says a lot. This, more or less, validates that over the years, he has been a huge contributor to the success of Hollywood that it holds today!

However, being a celebrity also has its cons too, as your personal life is prone to extreme scrutiny from people worldwide, especially if you are a famous celebrity like Sylvester Stallone.

Sylvester Stallone And Jennifer Flavin Relationship:

Before delving into the details of their split, it is also necessary that we have little insight into their relationship.

Basic Details:

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin were married for twenty-five years before they announced their split in 2022.

They actually met in 1988 at a restaurant in Beverly Hills.

At that time, Jennifer Flavin was a nineteen years old girl – who was visiting Hollywood with a friend.

While Sylvester Stallone, on the other hand, was in his early 40’s.

Thus, the couple has a huge age gap of twenty-two years between them.

When the two crossed paths, Stallone had already been married twice.

He also had two sons with his first wife, Sasha Czack. Namely, Sage and Seargeoh.

Jennifer Flavin was his third wife, and they have three daughters together. Namely, Sophia (25), Sistine (24) and Scarlet (20).

Relationship Timeline:

In June 1990, both of them made their relationship public at the Los Angeles gala.

Where they walked the red carpet together.

To our surprise, Sylvester Stallone unexpectedly broke up with Jennifer Flavin through a FedEx-ed letter on March 14, 1994.

Ending their six year-long relationship with a “six-page handwritten letter, in pen.”

It is safe to say that Flavin was quite “disappointed” with his approach.

Highlighting the fact that it is not right to “just write somebody off in a letter after six years” and that he could have just tried to talk to her instead.

Although Stallone did not clarify the reason to her, she eventually found out from her agent at the Elite modelling agency that he had been having an affair with supermodel Janice Dickinson.

Later on, we also find out the supermodel was pregnant, and everyone speculated that it was Stallone’s child.

However, things took an unexpected turn as it became apparent from the paternity test that it was not his child. Which, consequently, led to his break up with Dickinson.

As a result, Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin got back together in 1995.

Both happened to welcome their first baby daughter on August 27, 1996, and eventually got married on May 17, 1997.

Their second daughter was born on June 27, 1998, and the third one was born on June 27, 1998.

Sylvester Stallone Divorce With Jennifer Flavin: What is The Reason?

The divorce between Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin was clearly unexpected and abrupt. Nobody could have ever thought that they would ever get divorced. Thus, they subsequently left everybody in shock with the said news. Seeing that they just recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary. And both were not hesitant to share a heartwarming post for their significant other on Instagram.

While wishing his wife a happy anniversary, Sylvester Stallone shares that he does not have enough words to describe how much his wife means to him. He further shares that he hopes to have another 25 years with her. Subsequently, praising her for her selflessness, dedication, and patience throughout their time with each other.

Flavin, on the other hand, was not any different. Seeing that she also shares a romantic post in which she thanks her husband for always loving and protecting her and their family. Highlighting how every year with him keeps getting better and is always a blessing. Lastly, adding that she wishes to spend the rest of their lives together.

Everything seems fine till now, so what happened all of a sudden?

Sylvester Stallone Divorce: Jennifer Flavin Flies For Dissolution Of Marriage Over A Dog?

One of the main reasons that are surfacing around social media concerning their divorce is that they apparently went their separate ways because of a dog. I know. It seems weird to hear it, right? Yet, this is what has been seemingly circulating in the press. Seeing that it all began with an argument over getting a new dog and which breed it should be:

According to sources, Sylvester Stallone wanted to get a Rottweiler for the protection of their family.

However, Flavin did not approve and was in favour of another breed.

The said argument escalated into a big fight that ultimately dug up past issues in their marriage.

This, led to Jennifer Flavin filing for divorce on August 19, 2022.

However, Stallone has denied these speculations on TMZ and shared that they “did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument” but “just went in a different direction” instead. Further adding that he has “the highest respect for Jennifer” and he “will always love her” no matter what.

Sylvester Stallone Replacing The Tattoo Of His Wife’s Face On His Arm With A Dog Tattoo?

Even though the famous actor has nothing but good things to say about his third wife even after the divorce news, the dog issue somehow still comes back to haunt the mystery behind their divorce:

Considering the main fact that he covered the tattoo of his wife’s face on his arm with the tattoo of his late dog, Butkus.

Subsequently, adding further fuel to the alleged dog rumours on the internet – as people thought it was a jab towards his wife, Jennifer Flavin.

Fans were questioning that if he thinks of her as an “amazing woman” and the “nicest human being” that he has ever met, then what was the reason behind this action?

To which his representative gave clarification on his behalf that the intention was to “refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer; however, the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable.”

Sylvester Stallone Divorce: Jennifer Flavin Accuses Him Of “Waste Of Marital Assets”

According to Jennifer Flavin’s claims, another reason for the divorce seems to be Sylvester Stallone financial wrongdoings in his marriage. She believes that her husband had presumably “engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate.”

Thus, she has exclusively requested:

The domain over her and Stallone’s Palm Beach, Florida, house.

During the divorce proceedings, the actor should also be “enjoined” from “selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering, or dissipating any asset”

Although, there has been no proof concerning this matter, and Stallone himself denies Flavin’s claims.