Who is Emily Ratajkowski husband? And How they Met?

Emily Ratajkowski may just be one of the hottest models of this generation. Her jaw-dropping good looks and seductive figure make her one of the most desirable women out there. However, the American actress/model broke multiple hearts when she tied the knot with her boyfriend, Sebastian Bear McClard. But who really is Emily Ratajkowski husband, and what does he do?

Emily Ratajkowski Husband, Sebastian Bear McClard: Who is He? What Does He Do?

Emily Ratajkowski husband, Sebastian, is an actor and film producer. He produced numerous films, such as Uncut Gems, Good Time, Still Life, and Heaven Knows What. Sebastian shares a close bond with the Safdie Brothers, with whom he partners on Elara Pictures -a production company. Joshua and Ben Safdie are the popular sibling writer-director-producer duo known for bringing multiple of McClard’s films to fruition.

The Good Time producer’s work received much appreciation from audiences and critics alike. His feature film, Good Times received a nomination for the Best Feature Film at the Gotham Independent Film Awards. Moreover, he was also in like for an Independent Spirit Award for his film. Heaven Knows What.

While the filmmaker often attends red carpet events alongside his lady love, he generally prefers to stay out of the limelight. Sebastian’s Instagram account, which mostly featured his artwork, is now deactivated as well.

How Did The Couple Meet?

Emily Ratajkowski and her husband are the perfect examples of friends turned lovers. The two were close for a long time and had the same group of mutual friends. Prior to Sebastian, Emily was in a long-term relationship with musician Jeff Magid. Although, after three years of dating, the couple called it quits.

However, the split with Jeff was not what had the fans shocked. In fact, fans were taken aback when the model announced her marriage to her new boyfriend, Sebastian, just weeks after breaking up with her ex, Jeff.

Sebastian and Emily started dating shortly after her split with her musician ex-boyfriend. The pair made it officially around Valentine’s Day 2018. Paparazzi spotted the coupling arm in arm at La Poubelle in Los Feliz, California. While the two had been well acquainted for years, this was the first time they made a proper public appearance together.

Emily And Sebastian Tie The Knot!

Fans were surely taken aback when Emily announced her marriage to Sebastian on February 23rd, 2018. This news came just weeks after the two officially started dating. Furthermore, fans were surprised as the marriage was mere months after her breakup with her long-term boyfriend, Jeff Magid. Emily and her hubby, Sebastian, shared their vows in a simple civil ceremony in New York City, surrounded by close friends and family.

The Gone Girl actress took to her Instagram to post a series of pictures from the special day. Moreover, the post read, “Sooo, I have a surprise, I got married today”. The two chose to keep their wedding simple and sweet for the most part. The gorgeous bride donned a simple Zara suit, along with a net veil and a black wide-brimmed hat.

During an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, the fashionista finally revealed her proposal story. According to Ratajkowski, her now husband, Sebastian, popped the question at Minetta Tavern in New York City. McClard did not plan out the proposal as he did not have a ring on him. Nevertheless, the Heaven Knows What producer did not last minute improvisation. He turned a paper clip into a ring and asked Emily to marry him. A little unconventional, we must say, but an absolutely adorable and extremely romantic gesture, nonetheless.

If the amorous wedding pictures were not enough, just a month later, Emily shared pictures of the pair honeymooning in Utah. While the wedding may have been simple, the honeymoon was the opposite. Emily and Sebastian went all out for their honeymoon, staying at the opulent Amangiri Resort in Canyon point. The breathtaking purple sky backdrop, paired with some evening dips in the pool, surely made the ideal honeymoon spot.

Celebrating Their First Anniversary

For their first anniversary, the Entourage actress shared some exclusive pictures from their wedding a year ago. Moreover, she also shared an up-and-close picture of her engagement ring and an adorable caption.

The caption read, “Marrying you has been one of the greatest joys of my life.” We do not know about you guys, but this couple definitely keeps making us swoon over them.

From Puppy Parents to Actual Parents

In May 2018, Emily and her husband adopted a beautiful German Shepherd-Husky crossbred dog baby. Paparazzi often spot the pair out to walk their dog, Colombo. These everyday walks with Colombo provide fans with their daily dose of the adorable couple. Furthermore, Emily gets to show off her impeccable street style -something we surely love.

After 2.5 years of marriage, the couple finally announced the big news. The model wrote an essay in Vogue, revealing her pregnancy. Further, she also shared that she does not wish to define her child’s gender. Instead, her husband and her wish to let the child turn 18 and decide their gender and identity for themselves.

The following year, on March 8th, 2021, Emily announced the birth of her first child, Sylvester Apollo Bear. The joyous announcement came alongside a picture of the new mommy breastfeeding her child.

Sebastian In Hot Waters

Emily Ratajkowski husband, Sebastian, manages to stay out of the media’s attention for the most part. Unfortunately, the Uncut Gems producer found himself under fire following a major real estate scandal. According to a story in The New York Post, McClard owed his landlord a whopping $120,000 in rent. While Sebastian faced backlash for this story, his ladylove made sure to stay strong by his side. In a Twitter post, Emily defended her husband, stating that the real estate conglomerate was spreading misinformation in order to gain profits from his tenants.

Regardless of what the media may say, at least we know that Emily stands staunch in her support for her husband. Her support proved fruitful as the case soon lost media attention.

Emily Ratajkowski husband Sebastian McClard Split?

After four strong years of marriage, the couple allegedly parted ways in July 2022. An insider broke the regrettable news to People magazine, confirming the split. They stated that Emily loves being a mother and is currently putting her entire focus on raising her child.

While the news devastated many fans, including us, we hope that the pair can sort out their differences. The couple gave us numerous couple goals, and we simply want a lot more of them.