Rapper Fetty Wap Jailed For 5 years?

Did you know that the American rapper and singer Fetty Wap or Willie Junior Maxwell is going to face legal charges seeing that he has pleaded guilty to federal drug conspiracy? Well, it is a true fact, as the rapper was on a drug charge that carries a mandatory five-year prison sentence at the very least! Seeing the thirty-one-year-old history of lawsuits and criminal charges, it did not come as a surprise when we heard the sad news about him. However, things are still unclear as we do not know what will happen to him afterwards, but we can assume what is in stock for him now. Like everyone out there, I have the same question revolving around in my mind: Is Rapper Fetty Wap Jailed for five years?

Fear not! We have compiled all the information we can find from our resources so that you can have firsthand knowledge about the whole scenario.

Who is Rapper Fetty Wap?

Before delving into his criminal charge, it is necessary that we also have a brief overview of the rapper and who he is:

Basic Details:

Rapper Fetty Wap’s real name is Willie Junior Maxwell.

He was born on June 7, 1991, in Paterson, New Jersey, U.S.

He is an American rapper and singer.

Fetty Wap is the stage name that he uses professionally.

Surprisingly enough, the rapper rose to prominence after his debut single, Trap Queen.

Seeing that it reached number two on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart in May 2015.

Which, more or less, also got the said artist a record deal with 300 Entertainment.

Besides that, his single was also followed up with two other songs making the top 10 hits in the U.S. Namely, “679” (featuring Remy Boyz) and “My Way” (remixed featuring Drake).

Moreover, Fetty Wap also made room for these three songs in his eponymous debut album.

Which was released in September 2015 and consequently topped U.S. Billboard 200 chart.

Personal Background:

Did you know that Maxwell was born with glaucoma in both eyes?

In a 2015 interview, the rapper Fetty Wap shared that doctors could not save his left eye.

Also highlights the fact that they instead fitted him with an ocular prosthesis.

Besides that, he went to study at Eastside High School, but he eventually dropped out to pursue his music career.

Moreover, he is also the father of six children with five women.

Lawsuits and Criminal Record:

Clearly, there has been no end to Fetty Wap’s incoming lawsuits that he has been having forever. Considering the main fact that he has been involved in:

Copyright infringement

Defamation

Property damage, and

Assault

Moreover, he also got pulled over on a Brooklyn highway at 1:20 AM on November 2, 2017, and subsequently got arrested for charges like:

Drunk driving

Reckless endangerment

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Illegally changing lanes, as well as

Racing

Rapper Fetty Wap Jailed For Substance Abuse: What Is The Whole Story?

Seeing that he has gotten into trouble so many times, you would think that now he must have learned his lesson. But, no, that is just not it. The list happens to go on and on. As we witnessed, rapper Fetty Wap was once again charged for possessing as well as distributing controlled substances on October 29, in the year 2021.

The indictment highlighting factors that:

He was one of the six defendants that were accused of this charge.

He had more than 100 kilograms of narcotics.

Which, more or less, comprises substances like cocaine, heroin and fentanyl etc.

Also, he allegedly got these drugs from the West Coast.

However, things took a different turn after rapper Fetty Wap was almost jailed for this one count of conspiracy. Seeing that he was not guilty of federal drug charges in a New York court. As a result, the rapper was ultimately bailed on November 5, 2021 on a $500,000 bond.

Rapper Fetty Wap Jailed Once Again?

His freedom was short-lived as rapper Fetty Wap was once again jailed on August 8, 2022. Mainly because:

He violated the terms of his pretrial release.

While on the other hand, he also happens to threaten someone on Facetime.

Saying that he will kill them while brandishing a weapon at them menacingly

Thus:

Magistrate Judge Steven Locke rescinded the previously made decision.

His $500,000 bail was cancelled, and he was brought back to jail.

Rapper Fetty Wap Confesses That He Is Guilty?

After maintaining his innocence, the said rapper finally confessed on August 22, 2022, that he is guilty as charged:

He is still under custody at that moment, waiting for his final sentence.

According to his sentencing guideline, his verdict may range from seven to nine years of sentence in jail.

However, since the plea pertains only to cocaine, likely, he will most definitely have at least five years of jail time.

Besides him, two other defendants also pleaded guilty as well. One of them even shared that he has also been using firearms alongside drug trafficking.

Drug Trade Is Becoming “Vile” With The Passage Of Time?

Apparently, drug trafficking in the United States has been getting out of hand. Seeing that people from high-profile backgrounds are getting involved in it. Such as a “chart-topping rap artist and a corrections officer as part of the conspiracy.”

Moreover, in a newsreel from October, U.S. District Attorney Breon Peace told that all six of the said defendants were “deliberately contributing to the opioid epidemic that has devastated our communities and taken too many lives.”

Thus, it is about time that people take action against this drug trade, as it is getting out of hand.