Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 3 Episode 9 Release Date and Time on Crunchyroll

The Ascendance of a Bookworm season 3, episode 9, will be available for fans to stream soon. Crunchyroll has confirmed the air date for the show. According to the streaming platform, the Japanese dubbed, English subbed version of the episode will be available on Monday, June 6th, 2022. The English dubbed version will drop soon enough, although not at the same time as the original.

Recap

We see our protagonist Myne being concerned about manufacturing colored ink for her picture book until this stage in the show. She is also fully occupied with looking after her younger brother. The show disclosed that Kamil suffers from the sickness “The Devouring,” an illness that affects Myne.

She has a clear-cut dislike for the political conspiracies that the town’s nobility is involved in, some of whom have clearly shown disdain towards her. Despite this, she must secure a contract with the nobles to help drain Kamil’s mana and cure him of his sickness. Delia is getting too attached to the baby. However, she needs a distraction to distract her from her toxic relationship with the uptight, classist head priest.

Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 3 Episode 9 Release Date

The streaming platform Crunchyroll will air the 9th episode of the third season on June 6th, 2022. Premium subscribers will be able to access the episode under the title, S5 E35. for viewers using a free version of Crunchyroll, the first two seasons are available for free. However, a premium subscription is needed for the 3rd installment. The upcoming season is a merger between Crunchyroll and Funimation and could potentially change the streaming service’s policy on free access to the show.

The episodes will release simultaneously throughout the world. Hence here are the timings for the show across various time zones.

11:30 AM PDT

7:30 PM BST

3:30 AM JST (June 7th)

2:30 PM EDT

8:30 PM CEST

Those who only watch the English dubbed version of the series would have to wait just a little bit longer. The dubbed version will be released on July 11th, 2022. This is over a month after the original version becomes available. Till now, Crunchyroll has been relatively on schedule with the release of the previous dubbed version, so it is easy to predict a release date for this.

