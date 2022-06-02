LEGO Masters season 3 new Release Date Confirmed!

Fox’s LEGO Masters season 3 is one of the most awaited gaming shows this season. And it was supposed to bless all its fans with new content on May 31, 2022, when the season was officially premiering. However, that’s not what happened, and just a couple of days before its airing date, Fox delayed the show.

Produced by Antonia M. Green, the internally acclaimed gaming show has been a hit since it first premiered on February 5, 2020. Lego fanatics tuned in to see competitors challenge each other and make some of the best lego projects. The show’s official synopsis is:

“Teams of LEGO enthusiasts go head-to-head with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks. Teams of two compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges — including a NASA-themed episode, an incredible treehouse challenge, a LEGO dog show, and more. Host Will Arnett, alongside expert Brickmasters and LEGO employees Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard, encourages the builders, introduces incredible challenges, and puts their creativity and skills to the test. The competing pairs who impress the judges the most progress to the next round, until the finale, during which the top teams face off for a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy, and the grand title of LEGO Masters”.

The same concept has been followed for season 2 and will probably be followed for season 3, except for some new additions to spice things up and make the show more interesting. Therefore, everything you need to know about it, from its new release date to when you will get a sneak peek of the show.

When will LEGO Masters season 3 be released?

We were shocked when Fox had a change of mind and decided to delay the LEGO Masters season 3 release just a couple of days before its official release date. But, they have given us hope that the new season will premiere in the fall. We know this isn’t an exact official release date, but it’s still better than nothing.

Thus looking at what Fox has announced, LEGO Masters season 3 will be released in September 2022 and the latest, by October 2022. We have our fingers crossed that it won’t be much later than this.

Who will be LEGO Masters Season 3 Host?

Will Arnett, a Canadian actor, and comedian, will be back hosting LEGO Masters season 3. Since the start, the Emmy award winner has been a part of the LEGO family. He is one of the executive producers for the Fox series, including Pip Wells, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Robert May, Michael Heyerman, Karen Smith, Jill Wilfert, Steph Harris, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner.

Who will be LEGO Masters Season 3 judges?

Although the judges haven’t been confirmed, it’s hard to imagine the competition series without Jamie Berard and Amy Corbett. The duo has plenty of experience in the LEGO world, and their expertise is a must for the competition.

Berard has been a finalist for becoming the next model builder for LEGOLAND in the past. He is also not new to judging, as he did this before in 2004 for FIRST LEGO League’s World Finals in Atlanta, GA. After that, in 2005, he got hired to work for the LEGO company. So basically, he knows everything there is to know about Legos, and hence, he’s the perfect judge for this show.

Amy Corbett is also no one new to Legos as she works as the senior design manager for the LEGO company.

Hence we don’t think the judges will be changing for the Fox hit show and are excited to see these two back on our screens.

Teams and members of LEGO Masters Season 3

The third season will comprise 12 teams, each having two members. Fox has revealed these members’ names, so we have listed them all below.

Asiza and Eddie

Dave and Emily

Emily and Liam

Jon and Xavier

Brandon and Greg

Christine and Michelle

Stephen and Stephen

Nick and Stacey

Kerry and Patrick

Austin and Justin

Miranda and Drew

Liz and Erin

LEGO Masters Spin off

Even though the release date of season 3 has been delayed, fans of the series are prepared to get happy as Celebrity LEGO Masters: Holiday Bricktacular will be happening as well. Fox has confirmed this spin-off. Moreover, it will be a multi-night event meaning lots of celebrities will appear on the show and play with bricks and beams to win. However, we still don’t have many details about this LEGO Masters Spin besides the fact that it will happen at a point, maybe sooner than expected.

Trailer

Fox has shared no official trailer. However, on June 5, Fox will be releasing a special preview of LEGO Masters season 5.

So if you love LEGOs and enjoy seeing other people compete against each other while trying out new techniques, the LEGO Masters is the show for you. And if you’ve already watched the first two seasons and were expecting to see the third season by the end of May, we are sorry, but you have to wait a bit longer. Hopefully, LEGO Masters season 3 will be worth every second of wait, and if we get any more updates, we will let you know.

