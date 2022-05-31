All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Release Date and Renewal Updates

All of Us are dead Season 2 is one of the most awaited South Korean series of 2022! It will bring back more zombies and drama, and we can’t wait to watch the new season of this zombie apocalypse horror series unfold.

All Of Us Are Dead is based on the webtoon Now At Our School. The first season of this zombie series quickly became a fan favorite as it contained blood, scares, and death but with a hint of love, hope and intimacy. It stayed true to its horror genre but made sure to add some sentiments to make the show more thrilling and exciting. Considering the massive success of season 1, it is no surprise that fans are demanding the second season of this zombie-filled masterpiece. What do the producers have to say about this? Are they considering creating a second season? Is Netflix on board for renewing the series? Keep on reading to find exclusive details about All Of Us Are Dead Season 2.

All Of Us Are Dead Season 2 Release Date

The first season of All of Us Are Dead came out in January 2022. Since then, we have been wondering about the release date of Season 2 of the series. Unfortunately, the producers have not renewed it for a second season yet. However, since the first season only came out a few months ago, fans should remain hopeful as we may get an official renewal any day now!

We hope that Netflix will green-light All Of Us Are Dead Season 2 during its Geeked Week. This event will take place in June’s second week. Netflix has included All Of Us Are Dead in its feature poster for the event. According to it, the series will be discussed on the first day of the event. Although it does not mention the second season specifically, we expect Netflix to discuss it in the panel discussion. This is because the first season came out quite a few months ago. Thus, it does not make sense for the producers to re-promote it. Hence, it is highly likely that the panel will discuss details about the second season, including its official renewal, during the event.

Moreover, Director Lee Jae Gyoo discussed plans for the second season in an interview with HypeBeast KR,

“The story itself was set with season 2 in mind, so if season 2 comes out, it might be a little more interesting and expanded story.”

Additionally, the show’s high success and insane viewership make it a prime project for Netflix to renew. The watched hours score of the series during the first 30 days added up to 362,643,000 hours.

If the series is renewed for a second season this year, we may get to view the new season in mid-2023.

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Plot

All of Us Are Dead Season 1 wrapped up the story well! Only a few of the Hyosan High School students survived the zombie outbreak in the school. They are held up in camps until Hyosan becomes safe from zombies again.

The main characters’ stories are primarily complete as they now focus on finding their place in the post-apocalyptic world. However, some of the infected people survived the effects of the zombie toxin. Instead of becoming mindless zombies, they become hybrids! Their humanity remains intact while their strength, healing powers, and endurance are greatly enhanced. They can even survive deadly injuries that would kill normal humans!

Nam- Ra reveals her identity in the series finale! She, too, is a hybrid who survived the toxic effects of the zombie poison! She also shows several other combinations, and she is helping them! The human-zombie hybrids may be dangerous as they still get urges to feed on humans. If they cannot control these urges, the citizens of Hyosan may be in trouble again! Moreover, a hybrid’s bite may turn someone into a mindless zombie instead of a human zombie hybrid! Thus, another outbreak can occur in Season 2!

Director Lee Jae-kyoo shared his ideas regarding the second season’s plot saying,

“Many directions, settings, and scenes were intentionally produced to expand the story into an additional season, including introducing the new race of zombies – immune and immortal. If the first season can be seen as having presented humanity’s survival, the next season can talk about the survival of the zombies. I hope to present viewers with another season.”

Thus, season 2 may focus on the survival of these zombie humans! However, there are no official details about the plot till now.

Cast Members of All of Us Are Dead Season 2

The official cast list for Season 2 is not out as of yet. However, we expect the main cast to return, including Park Solomon and Park Ji-Hoo as Su-hyeok and On-jo.

Additionally, Hyo-ryeong, Ha-ri, Dae-su, and Mi-jin also survive the apocalypse. Thus, Kim Bo-yoon, Ha Seung-ri, Im Jae-hyuk, and Lee Eun-saem may return for season 2.

Nam-ra, the human zombie hybrid, also survived till the end of Season 1. Hence, Choo Yi-hyun may return in season 2. She may even be the protagonist of the second season.

We also expect to see many new faces in the second season as most of the OG first season cast did not survive.

Trailer

Since the show is still waiting for its official renewal, we do not have a trailer for All Of Us Are Dead Season 2. We probably will have to wait until the show begins production and completes post-production editing.

Editor’s pick on what to watch next:

Falling into your Smile season 2 Release Date

Peaky Blinders Season 6 Release Date on Netflix Revealed

Sweet Magnolias Season 3 Release Date Expectations and Cast

Little Fires Everywhere Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

Why Her Season 1: KDrama Release Date, Story, and Trailer