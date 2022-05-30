Falling Into Your Smile is a Chinese comedy romance show that has been adapted from a web novel. It was first aired in 2021 and gathered such a large audience in such a short time that people can’t wait for its season 2 to release.

2021 has been a good year for Asian TV shows.

To many people’s surprise, Falling Into Your Smile was not well-received by the Chinese initially. After its international release, the show became intensely famous worldwide, securing a staggering 8.4/10 rating on IMDB and an 8.7/10 by the fans on MyDramaList.

After receiving worldwide acclamation, Falling Into Your Smile eventually grew popular domestically and was the hottest show in July 2021 in China.

Falling into your Smile season 2 Cast

So far, there is no official news about season 2; hence there is no update regarding who will be starring in it. However, in season 1, the following actors were the main lead: Xu kai as Lu Si Cheng, Cheng Xiao as Tong Yao, Yao Chi as Lu Yue, and Judi Qi as Su Luo. Judging by the show’s finale, it seems like all of them will be returning in the season to once again wow their audience. In addition, Zhai Xiao Wen, Rachel Wang, and a few more actors could be backing up the main lead. There is also a chance of returning to the C-drama with a new cast to solve the first season’s conclusion, which might disappoint the audience as most of them are big fans of Lu Si Cheng and Tong Yao.

Falling into your Smile season 2 Release Date

Season one of Falling into Your Smile ended on 15th July 2021. There is no official news yet, but rumors are that Falling into your Smile season 2 is already in the works and is expected to be released on 23rd June 2022.

Storyline

Based on the famous web novel of the same name, Falling Into Your Smile is about female E-gamer fighting against all odds to cement her place in a male-dominated industry and maybe find something else worthwhile.

ZGDX is the top all-male e-sport team tipped by the overwhelming majority to win the national championship. When their best player suddenly receives a hand injury, ZGDX is suddenly a player short. With the tournament looming near and unable to find a good enough replacement, ZGDX is in a fix.

Enter Tong Yao, a rookie female gamer who has proved herself time and again in OPL.

ZGDX’s tall and brooding captain reluctantly agrees to have her as a backup player, leaving the whole world in a frenzy. Will a girl ever be good enough to be a pro-gamer and lead an all-male team to the championship finals? And when the captain of the group finally gets to know her, will sparks fly, or will it be game over?

Trailer

Since there is no update regarding the new season, the trailer has not been released either. If any official updates are given, the chances are that the trailer will be released a month or two before the official release of season 2.

Renewal Status

Even though Season 1 of falling into your smile was a big hit worldwide, it was not renewed for season 2. However, after an overwhelming response after the first season ended, the writers have been contemplating whether to continue with another season/spin-off or not. There are rumors that the production of season 2 is underway, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

