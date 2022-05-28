Atlanta Season 4 Release Date, Cast and Trailer

Donald Glover’s dramedy Atlanta season 3 has finally premiered for viewers to watch, and reviews regarding it are already making their way. And that’s not it! Fans of the FX series will no longer have to wait another 4 years to watch more new footage as Atlanta Season 4 is officially confirmed.

The show revolves around Earnest Marks, who is a Princeton drop out, and his cousin Paper Boi, the rapper. It shows the two form friends and figures out their way in the rap world of Atlanta, where they get to face lots of troubles. Each season comes with new comedic scenes and manages to outshine the one before it. This is why everyone who knows about the Emmy-winning series wants to know more about its upcoming season 4.

Atlanta Season 4 Release Date

Even though season 3 still has yet to premiere in the UK, the comedy-drama Atlanta season 4 has been renewed and filmed. FX has officially announced in February that the filming for season 4 has come to an end, and it will be released in the US in the fall of 2022. Wow!

Moreover, this will also be the final season of Atlanta. Glover confirmed this news in March at SXSW. He said:

“It felt like it was time to end [Atlanta]. I don’t like it when people [are] 40 pretending like they’re 15 and shit. It’s annoying.”

He also talked about the last day of filming. In an interview with People, he said:

“It was really fun, everybody clapped, it was nice. But it was sad because we all really grew up together, none of us really knew what this was going to be, and everybody’s grown up and has families [now]. It just feels very special. It was kind of sad just because endings are sad, but they also mean that you had something special.”

So it seems like although fans won’t have to wait for long to see season 4, it will be a bittersweet experience as they bid goodbye to their favorite show. However, Glover has mentioned that he won’t mind doing a Christmas special or something similar whenever he will feel that there is a need for it.

Atlanta Season 4 Cast

FX still has to announce the official cast list for the fourth season. So we do not know how many cast members will be returning. But, one thing is for sure, the group of four will be back. After all, they are pretty much the core of the show.

So, here are the cast members without whom it would be difficult to even imagine Atlanta season 4.

Brian Tyree Henry as Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles

LaKeith Stanfield as Darius Epps

Zazie Beetz as Vanessa “Van” Keefer

Donald Glover as Earnest “Earn” Marks

Besides them, we can expect several cameos in the fourth and final season, just like season 3 also surprised viewers with appearances from Liam Neeson in the episode ‘New Jazz’, Chet Hanks in the episode ‘Trini 2 De Bone’, and Jai Paul in the episode ‘The Old Man and the Tree’. All these surprise cameos definitely spiced up the season even more.

We still do not know the names of the guest appearances that will be happening in the upcoming season. There are chances that Jaden Smith or Ryan Gosling will join the series as the showrunners have expressed their interest in casting them before. But due to their busy schedules, they have not been a part of previous seasons. And just maybe this time, their schedules were free, and we will get to see them in the new season. However, no confirmation has been made about their guest appearances, and FX hasn’t released an official cast list yet either. And if we get any updates regarding who will be a part of Atlanta Season 4, we will let you know.

Atlanta Season 4 Plot

Most major plot details regarding season 4 are being kept under wraps. Although Glover has spoken a bit about it here and there, referring to it and season 3 as two of the best seasons made for television. He also said that the only other show which can compete with these two seasons is The Sopranos. Quite a statement!

But that’s not it. When he was questioned about it in Marche, he stuck to his statement and said:

“I feel like [The Sopranos] has a good mix of stuff, but obviously, they’re completely different shows. I think I just appreciated that when I was growing up, [The Sopranos] just kind of showed me a lot about how to make something scary but real.”

Not only this, but Glover has also shared that this season is going to be all about laughter and going crazy, pretty much similar to the first season. Moreover, the quartet will return back to The US in season 4. In addition to this, we will definitely get to see each character develop more as the time to bid them goodbye comes closer. Overall, the season is expected to be epic, and if we get to know any more news about what will happen in it, we will let you know.

Atlanta Season 4 Trailer

Although we have an idea about when season 4 will be released, we still do not have an official trailer or teaser. Furthermore, it will probably release just a couple of days before the actual Atlanta season 4 makes its way to FX.

