Sweet Magnolias Season 3 Release Date Expectations and Cast

Get ready to return to Serenity once again as Netflix has made an official announcement renewing Sweet Magnolias Season 3.

Based on a series of 11 romance novels of the same name by Sheryl Wood, Sweet Magnolias is a heartfelt show surrounding female friendships, women empowerment, and just the right amount of love and drama. The series revolves around a group of three childhood best friends, Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue, who have now entered adulthood and are trying to figure out how to manage life and relationships in Serenity, the small town they grew up in. Things around the trio keep getting more and more complicated as they juggle several things around them. But, in the end, they always manage to fight all the challenges and support each other no matter what.

Something similar happened in season 2 as well. But the show ended on a cliffhanger leaving fans with lots of open-ended questions. Luckily Sweet Magnolias season 3 is happening, and we have all the intel on it.

Sweet Magnolias Season 3 Release Date

The show has been officially renewed in early May, and to confirm its return, the team of Sweet Magnolias posted a post on Instagram whose caption is:

“We’re back to Serenity, y’all! We are so thrilled to share we have a season 3 of Sweet Magnolias. Can’t wait to welcome y’all home.”

Now, even though, the renewal announcement has been made, no official release date has been confirmed. But looking at the show’s previous release date pattern, we can predict that Sweet Magnolias will be here for binge-watching in early 2023. Moreover, there will be ten new episodes full of friendship, drama, love, and heartbreaks.

What to Expect in Season 3 of Sweet Magnolias?

The show has a trend of ending on cliffhangers, and the same happened with season 2 as well. The season ended with Helen being proposed by Ryan and her not giving a reply. This has left all of us viewers in a dilemma and wondering who Helen will end up with. The second season showed Helen’s life having lots of troubles, and now, when things were looking good for her, the season came to an end. So, it will be quite interesting to see the answer to this question in season 3. Furthermore, if Helen chooses to go with Ryan, will she have regrets about not choosing Eric and vice versa?

And remember Dana Sue’s delivery van’s tires being slashed? Well, let’s just say we will find out who did it in season 3, and it won’t be someone new. In an interview with TvLine, the showrunner as well as the executive producer of the show, Sheryl J Anderson, said:

“I will just say she has a past in common with our ladies and some other folks in town,” adding, “She’s been away for a while, but she has come back with an agenda. She has come home to settle some scores.”

Also, Maddie’s and Cal’s relationship had quite a rocky road in the second season. In fact, we saw Cal being arrested by the end of the season. So, will their relationship stand the test of time, or will they break up? Only season 3 can answer.

So one thing’s for sure, there is a lot planned for the new season as it will answer old questions and bring up new questions by its end (hopefully).

Sweet Magnolias Season 3 Cast

The official cast list for the third season of the drama series isn’t here yet. But there are a few cast members that make up the core of the show, and without them, the Southern town of Serenity would be quite incomplete. Hence, we are sure they will be back to reprise their roles.

Here is a list of all the cast members for Sweet Magnolias season 3.

Maddie Townsend played by JoAnna Garcia Swisher

Dana Sue Sullivan played by Brooke Elliott

Helen Decatur played by Heather Headley

Bill Townsend played by Chris Klein

Cal Maddox played by Justin Bruening

Tyler Townsend played by Carson Rowland

Kyle Townsend played by Logan Allen

Annie Sullivan played by Annelise Judge

Erik Whitley played by Dion Johnstone

Ryan Wingate played by Michael Shenefelt

Isaac Downey played by Chris Medlin

Noreen Fitzgerald played by Jamie Lynn Spears

Ronnie Sullivan played by Brandon Quinn

Besides these, we can expect one or more of the old cast members making their comeback in season 3 based on the cliffhanger of season 2. Who are they, and what new havoc will they create? We still don’t know. But if anyone from the team of Sweet Magnolias has a slip-up or Netflix decides to share this, we will share it with you.

Trailer

No official trailer or teaser has been released for the third season as of now. That’s because the filming for Sweet Magnolias Season 3 still has to begin, and even after it’s completed, the trailer will probably not be released before 2023. As trailers of both season 1 and season, 2 released just a couple of weeks before the actual season premiered.

Anderson has best summed up the third season in an interview with Parade, saying:

“There will be some big questions answered, some big questions asked for the first time, and all the humor, passion, laughter and tears, and Margaritas that you have come to count on!”

We have our eyes out for any news regarding Sweet Magnolias Season 3, and if we find out anything new about the season, we will let you know. You should also follow the show’s official Instagram page to get an inside scoop of what’s going on on the sets.

