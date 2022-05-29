Peaky Blinders Season 6 Release Date on Netflix Revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release date is revealed on Netflix, and we can’t wait to see our favorite gangster politician return!

The Peaky Blinders series will be coming to an end with Season 6, which has already aired in the U.K. The last season came out on February 27, 2022, on BBC. Unfortunately, non U.K residents have been unable to see Shelby in action in the latest Peaky Blinders Season. However, that is about to change as Peaky Blinders Season 6 has an official Netflix release date, and fans all around the world can soon watch the last season of their favorite crime drama tv series.

You can find out all the details about Peaky Blinders Season 6 release date, down below.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 Netflix Release Date

Netflix officially gained distribution rights for Peaky Blinders a few years ago. However, the new seasons still air in the U.K before becoming available on Netflix. Fortunately, fans will not have to wait for long to watch the latest Peaky Blinders season, as it will be coming to Netflix soon!

Season 6 of Peaky Blinders began production all the way back in 2020. However, due to the pandemic, the new season faced several setbacks and took two years to produce. It finally came out on February 27 in the U.K..

Fans all around the globe will be able to watch Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Netflix next month. The official release date for the sixth season is June 10,2022! This is surprising as the new seasons normally take a year after their release to come to Netflix!

Peaky Blinders Season 6 Cast

Most of the main cast members are part of Season 6. However, one notable actress, Helen McCrory, who plays the role of Aunt Polly, did not return in Season 6 as she died last year. The lack of her presence is felt greatly in the new season. Cillian Murphy, the lead actor, expressed his love for McCrory, saying,

“I think the whole series is really in tribute to her and to honor her. Her presence and her character’s presence are very much still felt in the series, and it is very much part of Tommy’s journey in the season. It’ll be different without her, you know. It simply won’t be the same.”

Apart from her, the following actors are part of the sixth season’s cast.

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby- The head of the Shelby family and gang.

Natasha O’Keeffe as Elizabeth Shelby- Tommy Shelby’s second wife.

Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby Jr.- The oldest Shelby sibling.

Sophie Rundle as Ada Thorne- Shelby’s sister.

Finn Cole as Michael Gray- Polly’s son who considers Tommy as his enemy.

Anya Taylor-Joy as Gina Gray- Michael’s wife who motivates him to take over Tommy’s place in the family business.

Sam Claflin as Sir Oswald Mosley MP- The head of the British Union of Fascists.

Tom Hardy as Alfred “Alfie” Solomons- A Jewish gangster who is both a friend and a foe to Tommy.

Kate Phillips as Linda Shelby- Arthur’s wife who greatly dislikes him.

Aimee-Ffion Edwards as Esme Shelby-Lee- Tommy’s widowed sister-in-law

Charlene McKenna as Laura McKee- She is part of the IRA.

Packy Lee as Johnny Dogs- Tommy’s close ally.

Benjamin Zephaniah as Jeremiah “Jimmy” Jesus- Tommy’s close companion.

Ned Dennehy – Charlie Strong- Tommy’s trusted man.

Neil Maskell as Winston Churchill MP- British Politician.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 Plot

After Season 5’s jaw-dropping ending, fans have eagerly been waiting for the show to return. Will Tommy actually pull the trigger and kill himself?

Well, obviously not! He is the show’s main character, and it can not go on without him! Thus, fans should expect to see a live and physically healthy Tommy in Season 6. However, his mental health will probably be a mess as usual.

Season 6 will deal with aunty Polly’s death and the Shelby gang’s oath to avenge her death. Moreover, we will also see Tommy get diagnosed with a fatal illness! Will this be the end of the great Thomas Shelby? Well, only season 6 will tell!

All in all, fans should be ready for some serious drama and plot twists as Peaky Blinders Season 6 will blow their minds away with its spectacular storyline.

Cillian Murphy commented on the sixth and last season of the series, saying that it will be like no other! He said,

“I think this is the culmination of the series that hopefully improves upon the last season and makes the most recent one the richest and deepest one that we possibly can. I think we are determined to make this a special series and we have been extra committed to working hard. I think the fans will be pleased!”

Trailer

Peaky Blinders Season 6 Trailer is absolutely mind-blowing. The short video gives us a sneak peek of what is about to come our way in the upcoming season. It contains snippets of the English countryside, glamorous interiors, and a whole lot of bullets! It ends with Thomas Shelby saying,

“One last deal to be done. Then, we Peaky Blinders rest.”

Fans can view the trailer for the last Peaky Blinders season below:

