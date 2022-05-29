Raised by Wolves Season 2 Ending Explained

The Raised by Wolves Season 2 has come to an end, and it has its fans in an absolute frenzy. Even though viewers did get answers to some questions, they have been left with many new questions. Many characters were lost, trusts were shattered, and our protagonists were brought closer to finding out the various threats that lurk on Kepler-22b.

After Earth was practically destroyed by the constant war between The Mithraic and The Atheists, two androids were sent in a pod to Kepler-22b. Along with them, they brought a bunch of human embryos to restart life on this new planet. The only rule? The children should be brought up fully atheists with no concept of god.

Throughout the course of the show, creator Aaron Guzikowski has gone beyond anyone’s expectations, bringing a new twist every single time. From people turning into trees to android serpent children and subtle catholic symbolism, this show has seen it all. Each episode is more thrilling than the previous one, but the season 2 finale truly takes the thrown from them all. Here, we try to break down what happened in the second season’s finale, so you don’t have to.

What is Vrille’s Faith?

Introduced in season 2, Vrille was truly a wreck-all kind of character. Vrille was an android who just wanted to be accepted as a real girl. However, when she realized that her peers would never accept her, she went on a killing spree and wreaked havoc.

Vrille soon got close to Campion but was soon destroyed by the serpent baby. Campion buries Vrille and also transcribes part of its diary onto a tree. Paul finds the diary but nudges its contents telling others that it’s “just dopey Earth stuff”. The audience clearly finds that hard to believe and raises the question of whether Paul can be trusted or not.

It is also vital to note that since Vrille was an android, it was destroyed and not killed. This raises the question of whether Vrille has been permanently neutralized or not? Will the murderous bot be rebuilt and return for season 3? Guess we will have to wait and see.

A Mother killing Her Own Serpent Baby.

The serpent baby born from Mother’s own womb towards the end of season 1 has finally been destroyed in season 2 by Mother herself. Mother knew she had to destroy her evil spawn; however, her programming as an android prevented her from do

The only way that Lamia (Mother) can kill this serpent is by borrowing the veil of the newly refurbished android, Grandmother. By doing this, she will be able to override her programming and go against her inbuilt motherly instinct of protecting her offspring. The Entity infects Sue and turns her into a life-giving tree. This allows the serpent to break free, consume the tree and evolve into its much stronger form.

Lamia hums a motherly tune to lure the serpent towards her. Here we see Lamia using her motherly instincts as a weapon rather than for protection. This is something that would not have been possible without Grandmother’s veil atop of her. When the serpent comes to feed off of Mother, she unleashes her full wrath and kills it. A major downside to Lamia using Grandmother’s veil is that now Grandmother has more control over her and ends up trapping her in a simulation prison.

Grandmother – A Formidable Threat

It is safe to say that Grandmother is probably the main antagonist in season 2 of Raised by Wolves. She is a 1000-year-old android, rebuilt by Father to try to save humanity on Kepler-22b. Both Mother and Grandmother’s intentions are to protect the humans on the new planet. Although, Grandmother’s approach to this is a lot more primitive, which is hinted at in a conversation between Father and Grandmother. She claims,

“I’ve always believed it is happiness and not knowledge that is most important to a human life.”

While outwardly this seems like a reasonable approach, we later discover her ill intentions. What Grandmother actually meant by this was to convert humans into their primitive forms so that they would be easier to look after. She tries to explain to Lamia that once humans devolve and go back into the water, the Entity would finally rest. After this, she says that she would set Lamia free and help her understand. Lamia promises to destroy Grandmother and prevent her plans from coming to fruition at all costs.

This makes Grandmother a major threat, especially since she has Mother locked up and is clearly much more powerful than Father. Further, she has Father on her side since he thinks that she has pure intentions and only wants to bring about good to the inhabitants of Keppler-22b.

In the season’s finale, we see that Grandmother has started her process of transforming humans. We see Campion complaining about having dry skin on his hand. Everyone assumes that it is because of the EMF field above them breaking down, which exposes them to harsh weather. In reality, it is the video game that Grandmother has given them to play that is causing this. Unfortunately, Mother, the only one who knows about Grandmother’s vile plans cannot do much either, as Grandmother has trapped her in a virtual prison.

What is the Entity?

Throughout the final episode, we see constant mentions of a foreign higher force called “The Entity”. We also see some unexplainable events happening on Keppler-22b. The inhabitants keep getting extremist visions and voices.

Unfortunately, every time these visions come, something bad always happens. Marcus loses everything, Sue is turned into a tree, and Lamia ends up giving birth to seven. At this point, not much is known about the Entity, but we believe that a lot more will unfold regarding this in the new season.

Is Marcus Dead?

Towards the very end of the season’s finale, we see Marcus floating upside down in the air above the tree (that was once Sue). Marcus who calls himself the prophet of Sol -the god of the Mithraiks. After Lamia kills the serpent baby, Marcus swallows its eyes which gives him powers. His followers think that these powers are coming from Sol directly. Eventually, after a series of events, Marcus comes to realize that either Sol is not real or is evil.

Lucius, a follower of the Mithraiks, is tasked with killing Marcus. He puts the punisher helmet on Marcus and hangs him upside down the tree, and waits for him to die. Once he thinks that enough blood would have rushed to Marcus’s brain, he goes to the tree to remove him but sees that Marcus is no longer there.

It is possible that Marcus’s blood may have mixed with the tree and transferred Necromancer Bioenhancements, which evolved him into something else. We do not know exactly what will be the faith of Marcus, but one thing is for sure, fans will see Marcus in a completely different light in season 3.

