Vinland Saga Season 2 Release Date and Trailer Teasing New Story

Gear up Vikings fans as Vinland Saga Season 2 is currently in production and ready to bring back a lot of action and drama to our screens!

Vinland Saga Season 2 will feature the return of our favorite Icelandic explorer, Thorfinn Karlsefni. In the first season, he had a tragic ending as we see him going to an unknown location and losing his purpose in life. However, this anime hero is ready to turn things around and reclaim control of his life in season 2 of Vinland Saga!

So when is Vinland Saga Season 2 coming out? What is the release date? Is there a trailer? Keep on reading to find out!

Vinland Saga Season 2 Release Date

Vinland Saga Season 1 came out in 2019, and soon after, the series was renewed for a second season. However, this time, Studio MAPPA is responsible for the sequel’s production instead of the original production company WIT Studio.

In July 2021, during the second anniversary of the Vinland Saga anime, producer Twin Engine announced the renewal of the series for a second season. Since then, work on the upcoming season has begun, and it is currently under production, as confirmed by character designer Abiru Takahiko. He posted the following tweet on Twitter,

“Before I knew it, a much longer time had passed since we announced the production of [Vinland Saga] Season 2. We are still moving forward day by day with the anime production, so we appreciate your patience for a bit longer.”

The second season’s director Shuuhei Yabuta responded to this tweet, saying,

“The day when the Viking Age is said to have begun is approaching.”

He is referring to June 8, which is the historical date on which the Vikings’ era began. Thus, the director may be hinting at some exciting news regarding season 2 to come out on June 8, 2022. Perhaps we will get a full trailer for the upcoming season on this date!

Yabuta also shared some drawings of Vinland Saga characters in September 2020. There were three characters in total, and a rune was drawn below each one: the runes readout sea, son, and two. Thus, the drawings allegedly read out Season 2! However, the director said that there was no more profound meaning and the images were just drawings!

So far, we are pretty clueless regarding the release date of Viland Saga Season 2. However, if all goes well, it may come out by the end of 2022 or early 2023.

Vinland Saga Season 2 Plot

Since Askeladd sacrificed himself to put Canute on the throne, Thorfinn is devasted as he is unable to get revenge from him for his father’s death. This destroys him, and he loses all his senses. Thus, he is sent off to an unknown location to stop him from hurting Prince Canute.

Season 2 will pick up the story from here. Thorfinn stays in this unknown land until he is sold as a slave in the Scandinavian slave trade. He no longer possesses a will to live and is highly demotivated. Thus, he obeys his masters and does not fight against them. However, he regains his senses when he meets Einar, another enslaved person. Together the two want to attain freedom and live a peaceful life. Thus, we will see Thorfinn take back control of his life in Season 2 as he finds a new purpose for living.

The second season will cover the most vital arc of the Vinland Saga story. It is the most critical season in the series from a historical point of view. Director Yabuta also acknowledged this. He confirmed that Season 2 would consist of enough episodes to focus on each character and their emotions carefully.

Vinland Saga Season 2 Cast

Like Askeladd, voiced by Naoya Uchida, and Bjorn voiced by Hiroki Yasumoto, some of the characters will not be returning in Season 2 as they sacrificed/killed themselves. Apart from them, many of the main characters and their voice actors will be returning for Season 2.

Thorfinn voiced bt Yûto Uemura

Canute voiced by Kenshô Ono

Thorkell voiced by Akio Ôtsuka

Additionally, season 2 of Vinland Saga will introduce several new characters and voice actors. However, the producers have not revealed any details about the new cast crew yet.

Vinland Saga Season 2 Trailer

While announcing Season 2, the producers also released a short announcement trailer. It does not reveal any new information about the second season and mostly covers snippets from the first one. However, the Vinland Saga Season 2 trailer PV is currently being produced, as confirmed by the director in May. Thus, fans can expect to get their first look at season 2 soon!

Check Trailer Announcement:

Frequently Asked Questions

Is there enough source material for Season 2?

Currently, the manga series on which the anime is based has 25 volumes. The first season only covered the first eight volumes. Thus, there is a lot of source material for season 2 and additional seasons!

Can we expect a third and fourth season of Vinland Saga?

The producers have confirmed that the anime series will not skip out on any of the material present in the manga. Thus, there is way too much source material left to be covered in the second season alone, and the producers will have to cover the remaining material in the third and fourth seasons.

Where can I watch Vinland Saga Season 2?

Once the second season comes out, fans can watch it on Amazon Prime.

Man Vs. Bee Release Date and Trailer Featuring Rowan Atkinson (Mr. Bean)

Is there a Breaking Bad season 6? Release Date and Spoilers

Firefly Lane Season 2 Release Date and Announcement Returning on Netflix

Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Release Date, Cast and Trailer Updates

Ginny and Georgia Season 2 Release Date and Cast – Renewed for the Next Season