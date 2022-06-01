After almost one year of waiting, fans are delighted to watch their favorite romantic melodrama series return! Virgin River Season 4 is coming back to answer all our questions after the previous season’s jaw-dropping finale! Here are Virgin River Season 4 Spoilers before the Release Date.

Mel and Jack have been our perfect couple since the show premiered in 2019, and we almost got to see them engaged in Season 3. However, the Virgin River never goes out without a bang, and this time was no different! Just as Jack got down on one knee in the last few minutes of the season finale, Mel stopped him and announced some heart-stopping news! She was pregnant! But maybe not with his child! Ever since that moment, fans have been left wondering what happens next? Does Mel find out who the father is? Will Jack accept another man’s child? There are a thousand unanswered questions, and the wait seems never-ending. Fortunately, we’ve got something to help quench your curiosity until the fourth season comes out! We have tracked down some Virgin River Season 4 spoilers from authentic sources that will make your wait slightly more bearable!

Keep on reading to find some shocking Virgin River Season 4 spoilers and the upcoming season’s official release date and cast.

Virgin River Season 4 Spoilers

A lot happened in the third season of Virgin River. Mel is pregnant, and Hope suffered from a traumatic injury, Brie makes a surprising revelation, and the list goes on. Fortunately, the producers have disclosed exclusive information about the next season’s plot and storyline, which puts our curiosity at ease.

Below are the spoilers for some of the biggest plot twists in Season 3. They will dominate the storyline of the fourth season.

Mel’s Pregnancy

Mel’s unborn child may belong to her late husband, Mark, as she used her frozen embryos to try and get pregnant. This probably happened when Jack and she broke up for two weeks. However, the child could also be Jack’s, as it is common for IVF to fail frequently. This is perhaps the most perplexing question that fans need an answer to. Showrunner Sue Tenney confirmed that we would know the answer next season.

“You’ll find out by the end of the fourth season,” she said.

Additionally, Alexandra Breckenridge (who plays Mel) addresses the situation if the baby is not Jack’s.

“It would be immensely difficult. That would be extremely challenging, especially for Jack. If he’s going to stick around, if he’s devoted to Mel, that’s going to be hard, to have a baby that’s her dead husband’s baby. That’s just, like, asking a lot.”

The official synopsis for Jack and Mel’s relationship reads,

“Despite not knowing whether her baby belongs to her deceased husband, Mark, or Jack, Mel has a sense of optimism. She has yearned to be a mother for years, and her dream is one step closer to reality. While Jack is supportive and excited, the question of paternity continues to gnaw at him.”

Hope and Doc’s Relationship

Hope got into a severe accident in the previous season that left her with a “traumatic brain injury .”She also develops an infection which further complicates her recovery.

Tenney shared details regarding Hope’s story in Virgin River Season 4, saying,

“We do move ahead. To us, it’s the recovery and what she’s dealing with – a traumatic brain injury. In a hospital and going through recovery, that’s not really where our show lives. But we’re very committed to what the truth of something is, so we’ll go to the edge of what’s the best recovery for this. We always stick with the parameters, medically, but also we know at this point what we like to do, which are complicated emotionally drama-based stories.”

We will also see Doc and Hope renew their vows in season 4. Their story will be covered in “very lovely, two long episodes,” according to Tenney.

The official synopsis for Hope and Doc’s story reads,

“Hope is still healing from her car accident, and the lingering psychological effects of her brain injury will have profound consequences for both her and Doc.”

A New Doctor In Town

A new character will be a part of the fourth season- Doctor Cameron Hayek. Fans are excited to see him in action as he will bring more drama to our screens! Plus, he is incredibly charming and good-looking, which is just a bonus.

However, fans are also a little concerned about the arrival of a new doctor. The town is too small to have two doctors. So what does this mean for Doc Mullins? Is he leaving the show? Well, we certainly hope not!

The official synopsis for Doc Cameron Hayek’s story reads,

“Complicating matters is the arrival of a handsome new doctor, who’s in the market to start a family of his own.”

Aftermath of Brie’s Revelation

In a spirited discussion with Mel, Brie revealed that she was raped during her time in Sacramento. Her miscarriage also took place because of this incident. Moreover, she also told Mel about her plans to leave town. However, she might stay to help our Brady!

The official synopsis for Brie’s story reads,

“Brie, intent on proving the innocence of the man she loves, unexpectedly finds herself in a closer relationship with Mike and one step closer to Calvin’s violent criminal web.”

Brady’s Future

The police arrested Brady after finding the gun used to shoot Jack with him. It was in his truck! Additionally, Brady is interfering with Calvin’s cannabis operation and trying to hinder it. This might be fatal for him as Calvin’s suppliers will go after him if they do not get their money.

Preacher’s Poisoning and Christopher’s Fate

The Preacher was poisoned by an old friend of Paige and left to die in the forest! The whole purpose of doing this was so that Vince, Wes’ brother, could kidnap Christopher and take him away!

The official synopsis for Preacher’s story in season 4 reads,

“Even as Preacher forges a new romantic connection, he can’t help but hold out hope for being reunited with Christopher and Paige.”

Thus, Preacher will get back on his feet in the next season! He will probably try to find Christopher and Paige, and the three of them might just get reunited!

Doc’s Grandson

Doc has a secret grandson who appears in season 3, much to the surprise of fans and DocDoc himself! The young 19-year-old boy comes to town looking for his grandfather. “I’m looking for my grandfather, Doctor Vernon Mullins?” he asks.

We will see DocDoc and his grandson’s relationship in season 4. According to Tenney, we will also meet the grandson’s father! In a promotional interview, she answered some of the questions regarding Doc’sDoc’s grandson.

“Everything is going to be complicated. The father of the grandson that shows up and the woman he has a child with and all of these things are pieces that will all be dealt with in the coming season,” she said.

Matheson also shared what he thinks might happen in this situation.

“First, [he’ll think] it’s got to be a scam; second, it’s got to be wrong. If it proves to be that it actually could have happened or did happen, then it’s like, ‘Wow.’ It’s just such drama, such conflict, such interesting stuff to get into, especially for a couple that never had children.”

Ricky and Lizzie’s Relationship

Although they ended up on a sour note, Ricky and Lizzie might reunite in season 4.

Gray Gurnsey, the actor who plays Ricky, shared his hopes for their relationship, saying,

“I do hope they get back together, but on mutual terms where she has forgiven him, and he has learned his lesson – not out of shame or guilt, but out of a genuine understanding of her feelings.”

However, he also shared that Ricky might get stationed in South Carolina by the Marines. This means that “many Skype and Zoom” will need to be added in season 4 to keep Ricky and Lizzie together.

Virgin River Season 4 Release Date

Netflix confirmed the release date of Virgin River Season 4 in mid-May! The new season will be out on July 20, 2022!

Additionally, the show has also been greenlit for a fifth season! This is not surprising as the melodrama series has spectacular viewership. It has ranked in Netflix’s top 10 throughout its run!

Alexandra Breckenridge addressed the show’s success, saying,

“There is a sense of connection and intimacy that you have on the show that people crave in their own relationships. During the pandemic, you’re not experiencing that as much, and so that connection became something people were craving.”

Virgin River Season 4 Cast

We expect the following cast members to return in the fourth season of Virgin River.

Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel

Martin Henderson as Jack

Colin Lawrence as John

Time Matheson as Doc

Benjamin Hollingsworth as Brady

Grayson Gurnsey as Ricky

Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie

Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine

Zibby Allen as Brie

Annette O’Toole as Hope

Additionally, Lynda Boyd may also return as Lily even though her character died of pancreatic cancer last season. She may come back in flashbacks.

“When I did have that chat that day with those producers, they said that the plan was to bring me back in flashbacks – like Mel’s husband, her dead husband,” revealed Lynda.

Moreover, let’s not forget Mark Ghanime, who will be a new addition to the cast. He will play the role of Dr. Cameron Hayek.

Trailer

There is no trailer for Virgin River Season 4 as of yet! However, with the close release date, it may just drop any day now!

Editor’s pick on what to watch next:

Falling into your Smile season 2 Release Date

Peaky Blinders Season 6 Release Date on Netflix Revealed

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Release Date and Renewal Updates

Little Fires Everywhere Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

Why Her Season 1: KDrama Release Date, Story, and Trailer