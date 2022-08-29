What to Expect from the Apple Event?

The exact date and time for the Apple Event are finally out, and we cannot wait. Apple recently revealed the invitation for its first launch event of the fall season. As per the invitation, the event will take place on 7th September at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino Headquarters. The timing for the event is 1 pm ET, 6 pm BST, and 10 am PT.

This is the first time the tech giant has hosted an in-person event since the pandemic started. The 2021 Apple launch event did have a live audience. However, the presentations were all pre-recorded. While this event is in person, only a few exclusive invitees get to attend it at the Steve Jobs Theater. For countless fans across the globe, the event will be live-streamed on the Apple website. Since Apple hosts it, viewers can expect an online streaming experience.

With just days left until the biggest Apple event since 2022 started, fans are eager to find out any information related to it. Well, as always, we have you covered. Continue reading ahead to find out about everything this upcoming event may have in store for us!

Apple Event: iPhone 14 Series Launch

Let us start with the apparent launches first. If you are someone who follows the Apple updates, then you know that the upcoming iPhone 14 is set to be the star of the show. What is even better is that Apple will launch a total of 4 different models of its latest handset. These models are the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Max, the iPhone 14 Pro, and finally, the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The 14 Max is the newest addition to Apple’s line of phones, replacing the mini-series. Compared to the mini, the Max version provides users with the same processor but a more prominent 6.7-inch display.

While the company will reveal all four phone versions, the Pro and Pro Max are the main focus. This is because these versions contain most of the latest ad highly anticipated features. Fans most look forward to the 48 Megapixel camera, the always-on display, and the removal of the dreaded notch. Furthermore, an upgraded A16 processing chip. With added features also comes an added price tag. Although, we must wait for 7th September to find out just how high this price hike may be.

The Newest Airpods Pro 2

The very first Airpods Pro launched back in 2019. Ever since then, there have been no upgrades to the mode. Nevertheless, after three full years, the tech giant is finally coming out with the upgraded Airpods Pro 2 at the Apple event.

According to Kuo, the new Airpods Pro 2 may contain lossless audio, providing a sound quality like no other. This would be the first Airpods model to have the Apple Lossless Audio Codec (ALAC). Bluetooth connectivity usually leads to more suppressed audio, so it will be interesting to see how Apple decides to tackle this hurdle.

We expect significant design changes in the latest upgrade, making them more similar to the Beats Fit Pro. The Airpods Pro 2 may also feature an in-ear wing tip design and remove the stem. The AirPods may also feature next-generation fitness tracking due to the addition of potential motion sensors.

The latest case for these Airpods may feature a small beeping speaker that allows users to locate the point through the Find My app. A significant feature that may come in handy for all those who continue to misplace their Airpods. Currently, only the AirPods contain this feature. Therefore this addition to the case would surely be a significant upgrade.

The Apple Event: Series 8 Watches

Alongside the handsets and Airpods, experts believe that the Apple Series 8 watch may also make its debut. Even better, the launch would have three variants of the smartwatch. These are the series 8, the 8 Pro, and the 8 SE watches. The SE would be more affordable, whereas the Pro would be more durable, targeting the more athletic population.

The series eight watches would contain the upgraded S8 chip, although there may not be significant enhancements from S7 and S6. While fans may have to wait much longer for a possible blood pressure sensor, the new model would probably be able to detect body temperatures.

The budgeted SE model would take the place of the Watch Series 3. This model would also feature the S8 chip, a significant upgrade from the S5 chip in the previous SE model.

Now it is time to focus on the most awaited Apple watch, the series 8 Pro version. This watch would feature a durable metal case and a much stronger glass screen. Furthermore, it may also be equipped with a display size of almost 2 inches. These features truly do set the Pro version a class apart, and they also bring a hefty price tag along with them. According to Bloomberg’s Gurman, the Pro is priced at $900 to $999.

IOS 16 Is Here!!

Back in June, Apple announced the release of the newest IOS 16. The public beta version dropped a while back gives us a good idea of what IOS 16 entails. While the IOS 16 may not launch at the Apple event, it would be available within the following week from the event.

Numerous new and exciting features await us in this upcoming update. Users would finally get to delete and unsend messages. Moreover, the lock screen upgrade lets Apple users customize the lock screen with widgets and alerts of their preference. The live activities lock screen keeps its users updated with the latest sports events and news updates. The notifications now appear at the bottom of the screen instead of the top. (we don’t know how useful that may be, but I guess we will have to see it to understand it).

The watchOS nine would potentially launch as well. This new OS brings some notable performance enhancements, including improved sleep stage tracking, running tracker, and passive AFib monitoring.