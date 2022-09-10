5 Popular Gaming Genres

Gaming has been around for so long, but the gaming scene today is nothing like it was even a decade ago. Today, it’s not just the children but people of all ages who are enthusiastic about gaming.

The popular games across genres, such as Minecraft, Apex Legends, FIFA, Call of Duty, Battlegrounds, etc. have millions of players. Online casinos like Casino777 are also gaining increasing popularity across the globe today.

There are a staggering 179.6 million gamers in the United States alone in 2022, according to Insider Intelligence.

Increased smartphone usage, inexpensive data, and new gaming genres, have contributed to the growth of the gaming industry. This article explores the different gaming genres along with the reason for their popularity.

Understanding the Popular Genres in Online Gaming

The genres in the world of online gaming are diversified and more genres are being introduced by developers. Today, online gamers have a wide array of options to choose from when it comes to the genre(s) they want to explore.

An understanding of the different genres and the key aspects about each, helps you choose a genre that you’ll enjoy the most. It is important to note that a few of the genres have overlapping characteristics.

1. Sandbox

If player control and experimentation is what you seek in a game, then the sandbox genre is for you. These games offer open-ended modes and open environments and are not as goal centric as a few other genres.

The fans of the sandbox genre appreciate the flexibility they get and the scope for trying things the way they want to. This also paves the way for a more immersive gaming experience.

The games in the sandbox genre encourage creativity and intellectual development. The opportunity to get creative appeals to many who enjoy the element of freedom that these games offer.

Examples: Minecraft, Grand Theft Auto

2. Shooter

The shooter genre has been around for the longest time now. Most of the popular games of the last decade are from this genre, such as Counterstrike.

There are 2 sub-genres under this genre – first-person shooter (FPS) and third-person shooter (TPS), the difference being the perspective. The new genre of battle royale games, including the popular PUBG, are based on the shooter genre.

Most new generation shooter games allow users to toggle between FPS and TPS with ease. The environments and graphics of these games have drastically improved in recent years.

The shooter is one of the most popular genres, which appeals to players across all age groups. These games have a great story, a challenging situation and allows the player to be the hero or rescuer.

Examples: Gears of War, Call of Duty

3. Real Time Strategy (RTS)

This is one of the earliest genres of gaming, but it was coined as a term to describe Dune II. Real-time strategy games are all about a human competing with AI in real time, as opposed to turn-based gameplay.

The scope for continuous gameplay is one of the factors for the popularity of RTS games. Players find it challenging to compete with AI in real time, which is a thrill to win.

Examples: Warcraft, Total War

4. Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA)

Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) games have evolved to be one of the most popular sub-genres. This genre borrows from many other genres, including RTS and Shooter.

The top-down perspective is a distinguishing feature of MOBA games, along with resource management. The opportunity of real-time gameplay with other players makes these games a top draw.

While MOBA games allow you to control a single character, RTS games allow you to build communities and control multiple characters and units.

MOBA games are popular because gamers seek competition. These games allow them to compete and win against the best players.

Examples: League of Legends, Dota

5. Role Playing Games (RPG)

As the name suggests, the Role Playing Games (RPG) genre involves the players assuming the roles of characters within the game in a fictional setting. Character development is one of the key elements of the RPG genre of games.

The characters in the game are built to interact with the imaginary world of the game. The players can gain experience points as they level up in the game.

The RPG has evolved into multiple sub-genres, and the most popular sub-genres are as follows:

ARPG: Action RPGs that focus on combat

CRPG: Computer RPG designed for PC gamers

MMORPG: Massively Multiplayer Online RPG that supports multiplayer gameplay.

TRPG: Tactical RPGs that focus on decision making.

Roguelike: Turn-based gameplay involving action and performing.

Roguelite: Do not include the characteristics of the Roguelike games.

Examples: Skyrim, Fallout 4

In addition to the most popular gaming genres mentioned above, there are a few other genres. Simulation and sports games genre is one that simulates real sports like football and basketball, with real graphics for enhanced experience.

The genre of Action Adventure games like Assassin’s Creed offer enhanced immersion for the players, along with advanced simulated combat features. Another genre worth mentioning is the survival/horror genre which is popular among its niche fanbase.

The survival/horror genre focuses on resource management for the long-term survival of the character in adverse conditions. The horror genre games also have a fair share of jump scares to keep you at the edge of your seats.

Conclusion

With the staggering growth of the online gaming market, the number of genres is bound to increase. Developers are focusing on coming up with new ideas that appeal to gamers worldwide.

The wide variety of gaming genres ensure that you have a lot to experiment with. So, which genre are you going to explore next and which one is your favourite?