Fall is officially here, and there is only one thing we love watching more than the autumn leaves in this season. Everyone loves to watch horror movies or series this season. With Halloween around the corner, many movies and series are coming out to suit the season. Netflix recently released 28 Days Haunted, a reality TV series. However, this show is not just any typical reality show. It is a horror reality tv series. Moreover, 28 Days Haunted was released on 21st October 2022 on the streaming platform Netflix.

The horror reality TV show is based on a couple of teams that go to different spooky locations and explore them. They explore these locations for their paranormal activities. Even though 28 Days Haunted Season 1 just came out, the audience already wants to know about the 28 Days Haunted Season 2 release date on Netflix. However, some people do not want to watch another season of this show. Although the show is supposed to be a horror series, it also has a touch of spoof comedy, or that’s how some people have seen it.

When will 28 Days Haunted Season 2 be Released on Netflix?

The paranormal reality tv show was recently released on Netflix. The viewers now want to know about 28 Days Haunted Season 2 and when it will be released. There is no news about the release of the haunted reality TV show’s second season release. Moreover, the show makers have not announced the 28 Days Haunted Season 2 release. However, this does not mean that the show has been cancelled. Given the nature of the TV show, which has horror / paranormal content, it may be renewed.

Moreover, season 1 had a total of 6 episodes, with each episode 30 minutes. With the first season having only six episodes, the makers should consider working on 28 Days Haunted Season 2. However, for now, there is no official news about another season. We can only know when Netflix or show makers make a public announcement.

Why Her Season 2 Release Date, Cast and Synopsis Update

You Season 4 Release Date – Is it Renewed or Canceled by Netflix

28 Days Haunted Storyline and more

28 Days Haunted is the latest reality TV series released on Netflix. However, it is a reality TV show with a twist, and the twist is that it is a horrible reality show. The show consists of a total of 6 episodes, with each episode 30 minutes long. Moreover, different teams go to several haunted locations and investigate those locations for their paranormal activities.

There are three different teams, and they are sent to three separate locations that are haunted. Each team has three key players ( 1 player is sensitive, and the other 2 are paranormal investigators ). Moreover, they all start exploring haunted places across the United States of America. They have 28 days to complete this exploration. The teams carry out these experiments based on the theories of Ed and Lorraine Warren. Ed and Lorraine were American authors as well as paranormal investigators. They have worked on many prominent horror / haunted cases. Moreover, they are the investigators on the case featured in “Conjuring.”

Do Revenge Release Date Announced on Netflix?

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 – Is it Happening Soon?

The Wheel of Time Season 2 – Is it Renewed or Canceled?

The paranormal investigators have worked and figured out that the duration to drop the veil between the living and the dead is 28 days. Moreover, this is the baseline of the show. The teams aim to stay in these locations for 28 days. They believe that in this way, they will be able to communicate with the spirits/ghosts in that area.

28 Days Haunted Season 2 Trailer

The show makers or Netflix have not announced a season renewal for the horror reality TV show. Thus, 28 Days Haunted Season 2 has no trailer for now. However, this also does not mean there will never be a second season. We can stay hopeful and see if the makers surprise us with 28 Days Haunted Season 2. Click below to watch the trailer of season 1 on YouTube:

Check official trailer:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

28 Days Haunted Season 1 is available to watch on Netflix.