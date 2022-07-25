Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 – Is it Happening Soon?

Once again, Tariq St. Patrick will return in all his glory for the third season of Power Book II: Ghost. The franchise has been doing quite well for some time now, and it’s not stopping anytime soon. Multiple spin-offs of Power are doing incredible. The renewal news did not come out as a shock to fans because it was inevitable. However, this time there might be some minor changes in the cast and crew for Power Book II: Ghost Season 3. You’ll read all about it later in the article!

When will Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 be released?

Although the show was renewed in 2021, we still do not have a confirmed release date for Power Book II: Ghost’s third season. And according to specific reports, the filming began in February of 2022. So, it looks like the show won’t be released in 2022. But as these are just our speculations, we would not recommend relying on this news.

The previous seasons have usually premiered in November or September. Hence we are expecting the upcoming season to follow the same schedule.

Who will return to the cast of Power Book II: Ghost Season 3?

According to what happened in the second season of the show, expect the following to feature in the third season of Power Book II: Ghost:

Mary J Blige as Monet

Berto Colon as Lorenzo Tejada

Lovell Adams-Gray as Dru Tajada

Woody McClain as Cane Tejada

LaToya Tonodeo as Diana Tejada

Gianni Paolo as Brayden Weston

Cliff’ Method Man’ Smith as David Maclean

Shane Johnson as Cooper Saxe

Redman as Theo Rollins

Michael Rainey Jr as Tariq St Patrick

Larenz Tate as Rashad Tate

This time you’ll also get to see the newcomers; Caroline Chikezie as Noma, Gbenga Akinnagbe as Ron Samuel Jenkins, and Kyle Vincent Terry as Obi. All three of them will have significant roles in the story. Ron is a hardworking man who strived to build his business from scratch. Noma is a strong independent woman who succeeded in growing her business. And Obi is a young man known for his interest in guns. Plus he has studied at a British school.

This time Brett Mahoney will be the new showrunner for the third season. Other than this minor change, hopefully, the entire crew will feature except the ones who died. They might return in a few flashback scenes! So, this rules out the possibilities of Professor Carrie Milgram, Ezekiel, and Daniel Sunjata returning in the upcoming installment.

Is there a trailer for Power Book II: Ghost’s third season?

There is no official trailer for Power Book II: Ghost Season 3. And as there is no release date for it either, who knows how far away we are from getting any footage of the show. But in the meantime, you can stream the other Power spin-offs, which are equally as interesting as Power Book II: Ghost.

What is the storyline?

The finale of the second season left things high up in the air. As there is no plot synopsis for Power Book II: Ghost Season 3, all that we can do for now is rely on theories. Monet will most likely discover that Lorenzo killed her son, Zeke. This dark truth about her husband will not be easy for her to accept. So, expect a lot of drama in the upcoming season. Things won’t become more accessible for Tariq. Why? Because Blanca Rodriquez is now back in the picture! As Mecca is no more there, we are expecting Tariq to be the new Connect.

In the second season, we saw Blanca holding a picture of Tariq. This must be foreshadowing the future of Tariq and how she will be after him. Well, he got away with the murder of Professor Jabari Reynolds but will he be lucky enough to dodge the danger this time? The third season will likely explore this subplot. MacLean will once again be busy proving that his brother did nothing wrong. But now, as Cooper Saxe and Jenny Sullivan have joined hands, this job will become much more complicated.

So, that was everything you needed to know about Power Book II: Ghost Season 3. Got more questions? Feel free to ask us in the comments below!