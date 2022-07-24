Virgin River season 4 release date and time in the UK – How to Watch Online

Netflix has been quite generous with the Virgin River updates. And now that we even have a trailer, we know a great deal of information about the upcoming season. The 4th season will be back on our screens even before we realize it. But now the question arises will Virgin River Season 4 mark the show’s end? To find out, continue reading the article!

When will Virgin River Season 4 be released?

Virgin River’s 4th season will be released exclusively on Netflix on 20th July 2022! The total runtime of the upcoming season is 12 hours! And lucky for us because all the episodes will be released on the same day. So, you can easily binge them. Well, the filming for the series started last year, and according to fans, it took a little longer than expected. But thankfully, the show is now returning in just a few days!

And we have another good news for you: the upcoming 4th season will not be the last one! Netflix has given the 5th season the green light as well! This also confirms that the finale of the 4th season will end on a cliffhanger. Of course, there is no release date for the 5th season.

Who will return to the cast of the 4th season of Virgin River?

Most of your favorite cast members will be returning in the upcoming season of Virgin River! Expect the following to feature in Virgin Season 4:

Alexandra Breckenridge as midwife Mel Monroe

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan

Colin Lawrence as Preacher

Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts

Tim Matheson as Vernon ‘Doc’ Mullins

Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan Brady

Grayson Gurnsey as Ricky

Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie

Mark Ghanime has joined the Virgin Cast. He will play the character of Cameron Hayek, who is the new doctor in the town. This character will be chaotic from the very beginning because he’ll further complicate the romantic life of Mel, who is already pregnant. Kai Bradbury will now become a series regular. It will be a delight to see him in more scenes as he didn’t appear much in the third season of Virgin River. Denny might have just seemed like a typical grandson who is delighted to be reunited with his grandfather, but there is more to him! There is a dark secret that he has hidden from everyone. Expect more of this storyline in the upcoming season.

Of course, as Lily died in the previous season, don’t expect to see Lyna Boyd in the 4th season unless she features in the flashback scenes. Other than this, the following will also star in Virgin River Season 4; Brie (Zibby Allen), Julia (Lucia Walters), Tara (Stacey Farber), Nicola Cavendish (Connie), Teryl Rothery (Muriel), and Lexa Doig (Paige Lassiter).

Is there a trailer?

You can now stream the official trailer for the 4th season of Virgin River on YouTube! As there are only a few days left in the premiere of the upcoming season, expect to see more promotional stuff from Netflix!

So, that was everything you needed to know about Virgin River’s upcoming season on Netflix. For more updates, stay tuned!

