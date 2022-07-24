Why Her Season 2 Release Date, Cast and Synopsis Update

Why Her, a K-drama, is doing quite well regarding ratings and viewership. The first season is not entirely out, but the fans have already started questioning its potential sequel. This brings us to our next question; if Season 2 makes the final cut, who will feature in it? And most importantly, what will it explore? To find out, continue reading the article!

When will Why Her Season 2 be released?

The 15th and 16th episodes are yet to air on the 22nd and 23rd of July. Plus, Netflix has not renewed Why Her for a second season. This is because it is unlikely for a K-drama to get a sequel. Unless in special cases like Squid Game. Why Her has impressive ratings, but the story will end with the 16th episode. However, if somehow we get confirmation news regarding Why Her Season 2, then expect it to premiere somewhere in 2023. Or it can be even later than that!

Who will return in Why Her second Season?

If the second season is to return, expect most cast members to reprise their roles. Except those who died in the first season. Well, in that case, they can produce flashback scenes. Moreover, depending on the storyline, we might get a few new characters. According to our speculations expert, the following to feature in Why Her Season 2:

Jun Ji-Hyun

Hwang In-Yeop

Hyeon-jin Seo

Cha Cheong-Hwa

Bae In-Hyuk

Lee Joo-woo

Lee Jin Hyuk

Dal-hwan Jo

Other supporting characters might also feature in the upcoming season.

Is there any trailer for Why Her Season 2?

As the showrunners have not renewed the show for a second season, we do not have any footage for it either. And even if they give the second season the green light, we’ll have to remain patient for a long time because who knows when the filming will begin. However, if you are interested, you can watch the interviews on YouTube. And also fan-made edits!

What will happen in the second season of Why Her?

As mentioned earlier, the 15th and 16th episodes haven’t aired yet. So, we can’t say what will happen in the sequel because it all depends on how the first season will end the story. Hence until then, you have to wait.

Moreover, the chances of a second season happening are fairly low. So it is better not to keep any hopes. Well, that was everything you needed to know about Why Her’s potential second season. For more updates, stay tuned!

