The Gilded Age Season 2 at HBO – Is it Renewed?

The Gilded Age managed to attract the attention of the viewers and the critics for all the right reasons. Also, its Primetime Emmy nomination is proof of it. People loved the series’ first season, and the fans are wondering about The Gilded Age season 2. If you are one of such fans, you are at the right place. With extensive research, we are now bringing you all the information we gathered regarding The Gilded Age season 2. So, are you ready to dive in? Let’s begin!

The Gilded Age Season 2: Renewal Status

Firstly, we have happy news for you. The Gilded Age season 2 is happening! Yes, the series got a renewal. It isn’t surprising because the first season was a massive hit amongst the fans. The series was renewed back in March. Also, HBO officially announced the same. The second season will be filmed in New York and Rhode Island. Secondly, many reports have indicated that the production stage of the second season has also begun.

Recently, the official Twitter of the network also posted a picture of Morgan Spector and Carrie coon filming a scene in the Russell mansion. Finally, Julian Fellowes, the creator of the show, told US Weekly that he is happy with how The Gilded Age season 2 is shaping up. Therefore, we expect that the fans are in for a treat.

Release Date

The Gilded Age Season 2 was officially announced a few months ago. Subsequently, the filming of the series began, and it took place in New York and Rhode Island. Further, even though not confirmed, reports suggest that the production has officially begun. Things are rolling out for the second season. However, having said that, we do not have an official release date for Season 2 yet. We guess that the working of the series needs to pass a few more stages before the network can confidently announce a release date for the series.

Cast of The Gilded Age Season 2

According to various sources, the confirmed cast list for the upcoming season includes the following names:

Christine Baranski as Agnes Van Rhikn

Cynthia Nixon as Ada Brook

Louisa Jacobson as Maria Brook

Blake Ritson as Oscar Van Rhijn

Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell

Morgan Spector as George Russel

Taissa Farmiga as Glady Russell

Harry Richardson as Larry Russell

Denee Benton as Peggy Scott

Simon Jones as Van Rhijs’ butler

Jack Gilpin as Church

In addition, 13 recurring casts of the first season have been promoted to regular. The names include

Kelli O’Hara

Donna Murphy

Debra Monk

Kristine Nielsen

Taylor Richardson

Ben Ahlers

Kelley Curran

Douglas Sills

Celia Keenan-Bolger

Michael Cerveris

Erin Wilhelmi

Patrick Page

Sullivan Jones

According to sources, Jeanne Tripplehorn will take an exit from the upcoming season. In addition to that, Thomas Cocquerel will also not be seen in the upcoming season.

What to expect in the Upcoming Season?

We can expect to see the ups and downs between the marriage of Russell and Bertha. It is a typical affair that takes place between any couple after marriage. We expect to see challenging moments between them. Further, we hope to see them gracefully managing these complications. At present, there is no light on the plot of the upcoming season. It is not a bad reason considering the fact that we all love surprises every now and then.

Finally, we have covered everything regarding Season 2. Once the information is officially available, we will bring you more information about the release date, plot, and even the upcoming season’s trailer. Till then, you will have to wait. Keep checking this space to learn about all the recent development of the second season.

