Do Revenge Release Date Announced on Netflix?

Do Revenge is an upcoming movie designed for Gen Z. Jeniffer Kaytin, the movie’s director. It is a dark comedy that follows the story of two teenage girls who are looking out for ways to seek Revenge from their abusers and tormentors. Nevertheless, the fans are pretty excited about Do Revenge because it features Camila Mendes from Riverdale and Maya Hawke from Stranger Things. Finally, it is a story of Revenge from the bullies, which makes it the perfect movie for teenagers. We have everything about the film, are you excited?

Do Revenge: Release Date

Firstly, let us start with the release date of Do Revenge. The movie will air on 16 September 2022. The film will be available on Netflix. If you haven’t got your Netflix subscription yet, you should get it by September for sure. It is a movie that you surely do not want to miss!

Also, the movie will have a run time of one hour and 58 minutes.

Plot

The movie revolves around Drea and Eleanor. In brief, they team up together to seek Revenge on each other’s tormentors. The film belongs to the genre of dark comedy. We expect all the teenagers to love this movie because the movie’s protagonists are teenagers too.

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 – Is it Happening Soon?

One might wonder what Revenge is all about? Don’t worry; we got you covered there too! According to reports, Drea’s boyfriend leaked her explicit video. On the other hand, Eleanor was torn down because of a rumor. The rumor that broke her down was that she held a girl and kissed her. When Drea and Eleanor meet in an unlikely meeting, they decide to be a team and help clear their dirty laundry.

Why Her Season 2 Release Date, Cast and Synopsis Update

What makes the plot of Do Revenge extremely interesting is that the movie shows the viewpoint of everyone. Consequently, this new approach makes everyone both a hero and a villain. It is something that we expect in real life. After all, no one is all good or even all bad. We are all in greys. Therefore, the fact that the movie will portray everyone in the grey light makes it pretty interesting. Subsequently, you can expect to see all the colors of adolescence in this movie. Is this exciting for you?

You Season 4 Release Date – Is it Renewed or Canceled by Netflix

Do Revenge: Casts

The Do Revenge is huge. In other words, it is an all-star cast movie. The primary casts of the film are:

Maya Hawke as Elanor

Camila Mendes as Drea

Sophie Turner

Talia Ryder as Gabbi

Rish Shah as Russ Lee

Paris Berelc

Austin Abrams

Eliza Bennett

Cassady McClincy as Ashlyn

Alisha Boe as Tara

Ava Capri

Maia Reficco

Rachel Matthews as Allegra

Alex D. Jennings

Mary Kraft

Kameron Hood

Michelle Pokopac

Celeste Ballard and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson are the writers of the movie. Furthermore, the film’s strong cast makes it a highly anticipated movie, especially for the fans of Riverdale and Stranger Things. Also, most of the shootings in the film took place in Atlanta. It was done to avoid any conflict with the filming for Stranger Things 4. Coincidentally, the shooting of Stranger Things 4 and Do Revenge was taking place at the same time.

The Wheel of Time Season 2 – Is it Renewed or Canceled?

Trailer

Do Revenge was just announced, and we do not have a trailer yet. However, the movie is set to be released in September. Therefore, we expect to see a trailer too. However, few images making the rounds on the internet show Maya and Camila in glam outfits.

Virgin River season 4 release date and time in the UK – How to Watch Online

Also, we will update this post with the trailer once it is officially available. You have a rough idea of the movie’s plot and know it will be interesting. Are you excited about the film, just like us? Note the date again. Do Revenge will premiere on 16 September 2022 on Netflix.