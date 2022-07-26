You Season 4 – Joe Goldberg Has a New Rival Adam

You Season 4 is most likely coming back in 2022! As the filming for the first four episodes has already been completed, the future of the 4th season looks promising. And luckily we also know a great deal of information about it. Two of the actors will join the 4th installment as series regulars; one of them is Adam, who will be the nemesis of Joe Goldberg. You’ll read more about him in the article below!

Who is Adam in You Season 4?

Euphoria’s star Lucas Gage will play the role of Adam, who comes from a wealthy and well-known family. The family is famous for being high achievers; however, he does not fit into their quota of a successful person. Hence he is always aloof from them. And to top it all, he also has a dark secret which no one knows about. Well, we will get to see him in the upcoming season, and he will not be on the side of Joe!

He is an entrepreneur and also a gamber. His personality is such that no one can resist him. But whoever crosses his path is bound to greater destruction! This fierce description of him is just making us more anxious about what the character will bring to the table. Other details of how he’ll become involved with Joe are not known yet.

Charlotte Richie will also return in You Season 4

Charlotte will come back as Kate, who has been suspicious of Joe since the beginning. In fact, she knew something was fishy about him ever since she first looked at him. We are hoping for her to stay away from the wrath of Joe Goldberg!

What will Joe Goldberg do in the Upcoming Season of You?

In the final moments of the 3rd season, we saw how he tried to clear up his mess. Well, he got rid of Love Quinn by murdering her and burning down the house. So, that story is over. But he also left behind his son with the neighbors. Will he come back for his only son? Or will he try to move on from him? Well, only the 4th season will reveal this. He has done many unhinged things, but this time it is his own son.

He’ll definitely be after Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), who is living a peaceful life with her daughter. And to make things worse, she already knows about the heinous crimes Joe has committed. Moreover, according to her, Joe has died in the house fire. So, of course, Joe showing up in front of her unannounced will shock her. But it doesn’t seem like she will agree to live with him. And considering the type of person Joe is, things are about to become a whole lot messier.

We also saw a picture of Joe Goldberg’ taking out the trash’ somewhere near the beach. Looking at his past actions, he must be getting rid of someone’s body yet again. We don’t know who the victim will be this time. But for the past three seasons, Joe has proved to be quite lucky. Who knows, this time, his luck might run out. Especially now that Adam, who is an equally unhinged guy as him, is in the picture.

So, that was everything you needed to know about the new character, Adam, who will join the cast of You Season 4. Got more questions? Feel free to ask us in the comments down below!

