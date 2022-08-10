The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Release Date

The Handmaid’s Tale has pulled the heartstrings of audiences across the world throughout all its seasons. The portrayal of a dystopian state that has subjugated women into government property with little to no rights has made all of us think of the Dark Times.
Hear it from the lady in action herself! The actor Elisabeth Moss, who plays June in the series, shared her insights about the...
Many of the original cast members are returning for Season 5: – Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne – Yvonne Strahovski – Madeline Brewer – Ann Dowd – O-T Fagbenle