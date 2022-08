As season 2 proceeds, we expect to see Jack trying hard to right his wrongs and get his family back together. Further, Ludwig’s Ace may have a reduced role in the second season, as he tries to recenter himself. As season 2 proceeds, we expect to see Jack trying hard to right his wrongs and get his family back together. Further, Ludwig’s Ace may have a reduced role in the second season, as he tries to recenter himself.