Heels Season 2 – WWE and Guardians of the Galaxy Veteran May Appear

Heels Season 2 is on its way to grace our screens with another power-packed season. The American drama series based on wrestling dropped its first season in August 2021. It received praises from viewers as well as critics for its impressive portrayal of wrestling and everything that goes on behind the scenes of a wrestling league. Given the popularity of the show, the team soon renewed it for a second season in November 2021.

Executively produced by Kyle Patrick Alvarez, Eli Jorne, Rodney Barnes, and Michael Waldron, the show aired on Starz. Marketing for this show has truly been commendable. The team makes sure to keep the hype up with constant updates regarding the sophomore season. Whether it is the show’s stars posting behind-the-scenes content or releasing teaser posters, Heels keeps trending.

The most recent update about the second season of Heels is regarding its cast. Heels Season 2 sticks to its theme of showing wrestling in the most authentic way possible. It continues to do this by bringing popular wrestlers into its cast. A recent post by Stephan Amell (the show’s lead) hinted toward Dave Batista potentially appearing in the second season. Amell posted a picture with Batista, hinting toward his involvement in the upcoming installment.

Amell is a professional wrestler himself, and he got to truly show it in this series. In the previous season, Amell brought Cody Rhodes on board as a drug dealer selling “Stardust”. This stardust narcotic takes its name from Rhodes’s WWE stage name. Further, CM Punk also made an appearance in the first season.

Heels Season 2 Cast

Most of the original cast from the first season will reprise their roles for Heels Season 2. We expect the following cast members to return for the second season:

Stephan Amell as Jack Spade (the owner of Duffy Wrestling League and the hell in the wrestling match)

Alexander Ludwig as Ace Spade (the younger ace brother and the face in the wrestling match)

Alison Luff as Staci Spade (wife of Jack Spade)

Mary McCormack as Willie Day (the business partner of Jack)

Kellie Berglund as Crystal Tyler (Ace’s love interest and a valet)

Allen Maldonado as Rooster Robins (the DWL’s most popular wrestler)

James Harrison as Apocalypse ( a learned but delusional wrestler)

Roxton Garcia as Thomas Spade (Staci and Jack Spade’s son)

Chris Bauer as Wild Bill Hancock ( a retired wrestling legend currently working as a wrestling scout)

Apart from the main cast, we expect multiple other characters to have recurring roles in the series as well. Furthermore, some pleasantly surprising cameos are predicted as well. One, obviously, that of Dave Bautista. Bautista is a star WWE wrestler and a part of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. The popular pro wrestler is not new to acting and appeared in multiple movies previously as well. His role in the Marvel franchise, however, gained him much popularity.

As Michael Waldron is the creator of heels, Bautista’s involvement makes all the more sense. For those that do not know, Waldron is also one of the writers and producers at Marvel. Therefore, the link between the two men is previously established. Hence, a collaboration outside Marvel makes all the more sense.

Heels Season 2 Release Date

As confirmed by the team, filming for Heels Season 2 started a while ago. Hence, the team is deep into production. Provided that the series faces no unexpected delays, the second installment should release soon. Viewers predict that the show may release sometime in the early summer of 2023. The first season was in production for a long time before it finally hit our screens. Therefore, viewers expect something similar to happen with the upcoming installment.

Moreover, we expect the second season to have about 8-10 episodes. Although, this figure is not fully reliable. This is because Heels only released a pilot season, and creators usually tend to release a short pilot season to test the waters. With the impressive reviews that the series is getting, it is possible for the producers to extend the runtime for season 2. Regardless, the show would follow a weekly episode release format on Starz. Further, each episode would be about an hour long.

Heels Season 2 Release Date Announcement at Starz

Heels Season 2 Plot

The exact plot for Heels Season 2 is not revealed as of yet. Although the season 1 finale did give us a fair idea of what direction the second season heads in. Season 1 ended with Jack Spade letting his inner demons take over him. His urge to make DWL succeed gets so high that he chooses the league over his brother and wife. Thus, Jack’s relationship with Ace and his wife Staci is quite strained currently.

As the show heads towards the sophomore installment, Jack definitely has a lot of bridges to mend. He must realize his errors and attempt to make things better with his family.

Trailer

The trailer for Heels Season 2 is not out as of yet. With filming still going on, fans may have to wait a little longer for the trailer to release. Nevertheless, once filming wraps up, a trailer should follow shortly after. The trailer for season 1 dropped three months prior to the show’s release. Therefore, if season 2 follows the same trend, we could expect a trailer sometime in early 2023.

The team did release the teaser poster for season 2. And the stars of the show keep treating their fans with some behind-the-scenes footage every now and then. Eager fans can keep up to date with these and build on their excitement while they wait for the trailer and second season to release.

